Valve could soon be forced to make Steam game libraries inheritable

The European Union is currently drafting laws through a project that would enable game buyers to pass on their collected digital inheritance.

Every day, more people are connected to the internet, and with the digital age becoming so engrained in our everyday lives, digital assets have become extremely valuable.

For example, Steam libraries can amass thousands of games which the owner has spent thousands of dollars to obtain. However, in the event of the owner passing, there are currently no laws that force Valve to transfer the account to the new owner if it's owned in the original owner's will. In fact, this very scenario was proposed to Valve only earlier this year when it confirmed Steam accounts are non-transferable and that Steam Support is unable to merge account contents.

"I regret to inform you that your Steam account cannot be transferred via a will," wrote the representative from Valve. However, that might change as the European Law Institute, a non-profit organization designed to make recommendations and provide practical guidance on European legal development, has initiated work on a project that focuses on how to implement new laws that enable the succession of all digital assets, and any other "digital remains".

