MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace

MSI is ready for Intel's upcoming new generation of desktop CPUs, which will be released under the moniker Arrow Lake.

30

VIEW GALLERY - 30 IMAGES

MSI has revealed its highly anticipated lineup of new Z890 motherboards that come with support for Intel's Arrow Lake desktop CPUs, which have seemingly already had some of their performance benchmarks leaked online. By the time this article has gone live, more performance benchmarks will likely be online as we are nearing the official launch of Intel's new chips. As for MSI's upcoming range of boards, MSI invited me for a behind-the-scenes tour of its motherboard manufacturing factory in Shenzhen, China, where it was making some of the boards detailed below.

Popular Popular Now: Google responds to claims Pixel smartphones send private user data to Google every 15 minutes

MSI had its main four boards on display at its press event: the Pro Z890-A Wi-Fi, the MPG Z890 Edge Ti Wi-Fi, the MPG Z890 Carbon Wi-Fi, the MEG Z890 Ace, and the MAG Z890 Tomahawk Wi-Fi. Each of the boards offers unique aesthetics and functionality, but all come ready for Intel's Arrow Lake CPUs. Additionally, each of the boards will come with Thunderbolt 4 support that will enable fast data transfer speeds. Moreover, the improvements to connectivity and additional power to the board via an extra 8-pin connector enable charging up to 60W on some boards, which is especially helpful for users that have multiple devices such as laptops, smartphones, power banks and tablets.

Pro Z890-A Wi-Fi

30

30

30

30

30

30

30

30

MPG Z890 Edge Ti Wi-Fi

30

30

30

30

30

MPG Z890 Carbon Wi-Fi

30

30

30

30

30

30

MEG Z890 Ace

30

30

30

30

MAG Z890 Tomahawk Wi-Fi

30

30

30

30

30