All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, Health & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudioCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsDisplays & ProjectorsLaptopsMotherboardsPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
GuidesGamingGPUsSSDsRAMNewsletterAboutForumContact
Hot Content
TT ShowBlack Myth: WukongNVIDIARTX 5090RTX 5080PlayStation 6AMD Zen 5GTA 6PlayStation 5 Pro

MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace

MSI has officially unveiled a fleet of new dazzling motherboards designed to support Intel's highly anticipated next CPU generation, Arrow Lake.

MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace
Published
1 minute & 30 seconds read time

MSI is ready for Intel's upcoming new generation of desktop CPUs, which will be released under the moniker Arrow Lake.

MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 651165
30

MSI has revealed its highly anticipated lineup of new Z890 motherboards that come with support for Intel's Arrow Lake desktop CPUs, which have seemingly already had some of their performance benchmarks leaked online. By the time this article has gone live, more performance benchmarks will likely be online as we are nearing the official launch of Intel's new chips. As for MSI's upcoming range of boards, MSI invited me for a behind-the-scenes tour of its motherboard manufacturing factory in Shenzhen, China, where it was making some of the boards detailed below.

MSI had its main four boards on display at its press event: the Pro Z890-A Wi-Fi, the MPG Z890 Edge Ti Wi-Fi, the MPG Z890 Carbon Wi-Fi, the MEG Z890 Ace, and the MAG Z890 Tomahawk Wi-Fi. Each of the boards offers unique aesthetics and functionality, but all come ready for Intel's Arrow Lake CPUs. Additionally, each of the boards will come with Thunderbolt 4 support that will enable fast data transfer speeds. Moreover, the improvements to connectivity and additional power to the board via an extra 8-pin connector enable charging up to 60W on some boards, which is especially helpful for users that have multiple devices such as laptops, smartphones, power banks and tablets.

Pro Z890-A Wi-Fi

MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01598
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01602
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01602
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01605
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01609
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01612
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01615
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01617
30

MPG Z890 Edge Ti Wi-Fi

MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01547
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01552
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01554
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01558
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01561
30

MPG Z890 Carbon Wi-Fi

MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01515
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01517
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01521
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01527
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01531
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01532
30

MEG Z890 Ace

MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01484
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01488
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01497
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01507
30

MAG Z890 Tomahawk Wi-Fi

MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01574
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01579
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01585
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01590
30
MSI's new fleet of Z890 motherboards go official with style and grace 01595
30
Photo of the product for sale

MSI MAG B760 Tomahawk Wi-Fi Gaming Motherboard

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$169.99
$169.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 10/10/2024 at 9:45 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission from any sales.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms.

Newsletter Subscription

Join the daily TweakTown Newsletter for a special insider look into new content and what is happening behind the scenes.

Similar News Stories

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles