NVIDIA to launch GeForce RTX 5090, RTX 5080 later this year: RTX 5070 at CES 2025

NVIDIA's ultra-enthusiast GeForce RTX 5090 32GB and GeForce RTX 5080 16GB to launch late this year, while the RTX 5070 12GB set to debut at CES 2025.

NVIDIA will reportedly unveil its new GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card with 12GB of GDDR7 memory on a 192-bit memory bus at CES 2025 in just a few month's time.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

According to our friends over at Wccftech, the upcoming GeForce RTX 5070 will feature the GB205 "Blackwell" GPU with 12GB of GDDR7 memory clocked at 28Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus that will push out up to 672GB/sec of memory bandwidth. This means the new RTX 5070 has 33% more memory bandwidth than the current-gen RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 SUPER graphics cards.

We're expecting to see the RTX 5070 with a 250W TBP, which is a 14% increase in power over the RTX 4070 SUPER with a 220W TBP.

3

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 details so far:

12GB of GDDR7 @ 28Gbps: NVIDIA is expected to debut its GeForce RTX 5070 with 12GB of GDDR7 memory clocked at 28Gbps of bandwidth, which provides the RTX 5070 with a 33% increase in memory bandwidth over the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 SUPER graphics cards.

Up to 672GB/sec memory bandwidth: The 12GB of new ultra-fast GDDR7 memory at 28Gbps on a 192-bit memory bus will provide up to 672GB/sec of memory bandwidth on the Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 5070. This will increase performance in higher resolutions like 1440p and 4K for the RTX 5070 in 2025.

250W of power: NVIDIA is expected to hit a 250W TBP with the GeForce RTX 5070, but we should have 30-50% or more performance over the RTX 4070 and RTX 4070 SUPER with their 220W TBP. We'll see custom overclocked RTX 5070 graphics cards in 2025, so expect these numbers to rise a little bit.

1440p + 4K performance: We should expect some big gains in 1440p and 4K gaming performance wiht the new RTX 5070, with 33% more memory bandwidth thanks to its new GDDR7 memory, as well as the new Blackwell GPU architecture inside. 1440p 120FPS+ and 4K 60-120FPS+ shouldn't be an issue for the new RTX 5070, especially in games where DLSS (and DLSS 4) is used).

DP2.1a support: The new DisplayPort 2.1a standard will arrive with the GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs, offering up to 4K 480Hz and 8K 240Hz support through a single cable. Expect to see a flurry of high-end 4K 240Hz and 4K 480Hz gaming monitors to hit the market in 2025 ready with DP2.1a, and your new RTX 5070 (and RTX 5080, RTX 5090, and RTX 50 Laptop GPUs) will support DP2.1a for the ultimate in display connectivity technology.

PCIe 5.0 support: NVIDIA's new fleet of GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs will also support the newer PCIe 5.0 standard, which applies to the entire stack of cards: RTX 5070, RTX 5080, and RTX 5090 (as well as every other model, and RTX 50 Laptop GPU coming in 2025).