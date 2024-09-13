Nintendo Switch 2 rumored base cost of $400, to be announced early next month says leaker

Nintendo Switch 2 rumored to get announced next month, with PS5 Pro leaker saying it'll have a base MSRP of $400, with 2 different SKUs on the way.

Nintendo is rumored to announce its next-generation Switch 2 -- which I would personally love to see called the Nintendo Super Switch -- "early next month" according to a PS5 Pro leaker.

In the post on X, the leaker teased that the Nintendo Switch 2 "gets announced early next month" and that he's hearing about a base MSRP of $400. The new Nintendo Switch 2 will come in 2 different SKUs, but he hasn't received clarification and the specification differences between the two SKUs just yet, they could just be simple colors (one SKU is red, another is blue).

Nintendo debuted the original Switch back in 2017 launching at $299, but that works out to around $380 in today's money. So, a base price on the Nintendo Switch 2 of $400 will be fantastic, at close to half the price of Sony's just-revealed PS5 Pro, and will force the price of the original Switch and Switch OLED handhelds down, too.

I do hope that Nintendo's new Switch 2 handheld has an OLED display by default, and that we don't get a re-release in a few years time with an OLED upgrade like the company did with the original Switch.

Nintendo's new Switch 2 will have NVIDIA DLSS upscaling, but we don't know how -- or even if -- it'll be enabled on handheld mode. DLSS makes sense in handheld mode, as the Switch 2 would be providing far less graphical beauty in handheld mode in terms of resolution output, and AI-powered DLSS can help that big time.

In docked mode, the performance is going to skyrocket and enable Nintendo to possibly have some form of ray tracing (in select titles) on the Switch 2. Think of a next-gen Mario, Mario Kart, Luigi's Mansion, or Legend of Zelda game on the Nintendo Switch 2 -- or Super Switch, please be Super Switch -- with ray tracing and DLSS... that would be awesome to see.

We could expect a fanless design for the Switch 2, enabling Nintendo to have one of the most ultimate forms of portable gaming, without any noise whatsoever. When docked, MLID ponders if Nintendo will use a bigger (and thus, quieter) fan inside of the dock, and once your Switch 2 is docked, a vent could open up and let the fan in the dock keep the chip inside the handheld cool enough to scale clocks 2-3x higher.

This huge performance jump would provide console-like performance of up to 4 TFLOPs of performance, compared to the 10.2 TFLOPs of the PlayStation 5. With NVIDIA's magical DLSS upscaling to higher resolutions and frame rates, the Switch 2 could be quite the little pocket rocket when docked.