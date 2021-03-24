Nintendo Super Switch rumor: powered by NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU

We know that Nintendo is working on a next-gen Switch console which I'm hoping the company calls the Nintendo Super Switch, but now a known leaker has teased NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU will power Nintendo's new Super Switch.

In a tweet by VideoCardz about the new Switch and it having NVIDIA DLSS technology enabled in TV mode, kopite7kimi simply replied with "ada" referencing NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture. NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture will succeed Ampere, the GPU architecture that powers the GeForce RTX 30 series of graphics cards.

We should hear more about NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture at NVIDIA's upcoming GTC 2021 event, where NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will don the leather jacket and provide the world with a keynote. This news flies right in the face of the recent rumors that the new Switch would have a custom 12nm Tegra Xavier SoC with the graphics side of things handled by the Volta GPU architecture.

