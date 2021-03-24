All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Nintendo Super Switch rumor: powered by NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU

NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU is now rumored to be the chip powering Nintendo's next-gen Super Switch console... big rumor!

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 24 2021 7:19 PM CDT   |   Updated Wed, Mar 24 2021 7:23 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

We know that Nintendo is working on a next-gen Switch console which I'm hoping the company calls the Nintendo Super Switch, but now a known leaker has teased NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU will power Nintendo's new Super Switch.

In a tweet by VideoCardz about the new Switch and it having NVIDIA DLSS technology enabled in TV mode, kopite7kimi simply replied with "ada" referencing NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture. NVIDIA's next-gen Ada Lovelace GPU architecture will succeed Ampere, the GPU architecture that powers the GeForce RTX 30 series of graphics cards.

We should hear more about NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU architecture at NVIDIA's upcoming GTC 2021 event, where NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will don the leather jacket and provide the world with a keynote. This news flies right in the face of the recent rumors that the new Switch would have a custom 12nm Tegra Xavier SoC with the graphics side of things handled by the Volta GPU architecture.

Nintendo Super Switch rumor: powered by NVIDIA's new Ada Lovelace GPU 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES
Buy at Amazon

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Wildcat Bundle

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$420.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/24/2021 at 7:22 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, ign.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.