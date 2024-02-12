Nintendo Switch 2 rumored to launch with the feature every gamer wants

There has been no shortage of Nintendo rumors as gamers patiently wait to see what direction Nintendo will take for the successor to the incredibly popular Nintendo Switch.

The latest leaks come from the Portuguese website Universo Nintendo, which has previously been correct about some of the contents within Nintendo's Direct showcase. Previous rumors from other sources pointed to Nintendo's successor of the Switch utilizing a custom NVIDIA chip that would, for all intents and purposes, be a massive leap in power compared to the Nintendo Switch's Tegra X1 chip. This leap in processing power is reportedly going to enable developers to "enhance" Nintendo Switch 1 games on the next-generation console.

Furthermore, Universo Nintendo reports the next-generation console will come with full backward compatibility for both physical and digital copies of titles. It should be noted that all of the aforementioned information regarding Nintendo's next-generation console is merely rumors at this stage, with Nintendo remaining completely quiet on any information regarding its Switch successor.

What we do know for sure is that Nintendo is still focussing on getting as much business as it can out of the Nintendo Switch, with the company's latest financial report indicating the Switch is still the company's "main business" going into FY2024-2025. This statement disappointed many gamers who expected a new Nintendo console to be released sometime in 2024.

However, 2024 might not be completely absent from any official Nintendo Switch 2 news, as Universo Nintendo reports,"A Direct is coming next week, and the hardware reveals is next month." Additionally, "a Pokémon presentation is coming this month."