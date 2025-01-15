All NewsAIBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUCPU, APU & ChipsetsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsSoftware & AppsScience, Space, & RoboticsStorageVideo Cards & GPUs
Gaming

Nintendo Switch 2 is 'so much WEAKER than everyone was expecting' in new leaks

Nintendo's next-generation Switch 2 handheld is 'so much weaker than everyone was expecting' in new leaks, but NVIDIA DLSS could save the (Switch 2) day.

Gaming Editor
Published
2 minutes & 15 seconds read time
TL;DR: The Nintendo Switch 2 is expected soon, with leaks indicating it may be weaker than anticipated. It features a custom NVIDIA Tegra SoC with an Ampere-based GPU, offering 3.1 TFLOPs docked and 1.71 TFLOPs handheld. It will include DLSS upscaling, potentially enhancing performance to 1080p 60FPS or 4K 30FPS in docked mode. Despite lower memory bandwidth compared to Xbox Series S, it may perform

Nintendo Switch 2 isn't far away at all now, with fresh leaks suggesting the Switch 2 "is so much weaker than everyone was expecting".

The latest rumors have the Switch 2 performance with the GPU clocked at 1.0GHz in docked mode, and down to just 561MHz in handheld mode (in order to improve battery life). Inside, the Switch 2 will be powered by a custom NVIDIA Tegra SoC, with the Ampere-based GPU clocked at 1.0GHz delivering around 3.1 TFLOPs, and at 561MHz the Switch 2 will pump 1.71 TFLOPs.

We heard about the Tegra T239 SoC in leaks from February 2024, made on the Samsung 8nm process node and featuring 16GB of LPDDR5 memory. Nintendo's new Switch 2 and is purported 3.1 TFLOPs of performance will see it best the Valve Steam Deck (with its GPU reaching around 1.6 TFLOPs according to Valve).

If we compare the Nintendo Switch 2 against the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles, the PS5 hits 10.2 TFLOPs while the Xbox Series X can reach 12 TFLOPs. Microsoft's cheaper Xbox Series S console even hits 4 TLFOPs, so the Switch 2 would end up being slower than the XSS console, but other leakers say that the Switch 2 will have performance similar to the Xbox Series S in rasterization, but faster in ray tracing.

In a new post on X from leaker Kepler_L2 we're hearing that the memory bandwidth bottleneck could be the biggest issue for Switch 2, with its LPDDR5 memory having just 102GB/sec of memory bandwidth, which is less than half of the 224GB/sec from the Xbox Series S.

Nintendo will have NVIDIA's DLSS upscaling technology on the new Switch 2, which will be the most interesting thing about it in terms of performance enhancement technologies. We should expect to see the Switch 2 internally rendering at lower resolutions, upscaling the performance to 1080p 60FPS or even up to 4K in docked mode (at 30FPS, and I'm sure much more watered down visuals).

NEWS SOURCES:notebookcheck.com, famiboards.com

Gaming Editor

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

