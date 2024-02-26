Nintendo Switch 2 scheduled for March 2025 release

It was only last week that multiple outlets reported Nintendo's next-generation console wasn't going to be released this year and is scheduled for release in early 2025.

2

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Those multiple outlets were Bloomberg, VGC, Eurogamer, and more, and each cited individual sources that referred to an internal document that was sent to third-party developers informing them about the delayed launch of the next-generation console. Notably, last week's reports stated the delay of the presumably Nintendo Switch 2 was to give developers enough time to gather a stronger launch line-up.

Now, VideoCardz is reporting that the purported Nintendo Switch 2 won't be released earlier than March 2025, which coincides with the release of the Nintendo Switch (March 2017). The publication sources Japanese website Nikkei, which states the successor to the Nintendo Switch will feature both a "stationary and portable version", a larger screen than the Switch at 6.2-inches, and will be able to run games that feature a "higher-definition image quality".

Read more: Nintendo Switch 2 rumored to launch with the feature every gamer wants

The Nikkei report states Nintendo is holding back on the release of the Nintendo Switch successor to allow for supply chains to stock up on units to meet demand while taking this time to gather an assortment of "popular software at the time of release."