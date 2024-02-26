Nintendo Switch 2 scheduled for March 2025 release

It was only last week that multiple outlets reported Nintendo's next-generation console wasn't going to be released this year and is scheduled for release in early 2025.
Those multiple outlets were Bloomberg, VGC, Eurogamer, and more, and each cited individual sources that referred to an internal document that was sent to third-party developers informing them about the delayed launch of the next-generation console. Notably, last week's reports stated the delay of the presumably Nintendo Switch 2 was to give developers enough time to gather a stronger launch line-up.
Now, VideoCardz is reporting that the purported Nintendo Switch 2 won't be released earlier than March 2025, which coincides with the release of the Nintendo Switch (March 2017). The publication sources Japanese website Nikkei, which states the successor to the Nintendo Switch will feature both a "stationary and portable version", a larger screen than the Switch at 6.2-inches, and will be able to run games that feature a "higher-definition image quality".
The Nikkei report states Nintendo is holding back on the release of the Nintendo Switch successor to allow for supply chains to stock up on units to meet demand while taking this time to gather an assortment of "popular software at the time of release."
"Nintendo will release a successor to the Nintendo Switch game console in March 2025. Like the Switch, it is expected to be a game console that has the features of both a stationary and portable version. Many in the industry expected it to be released in 2024, but we prioritized taking measures to prevent resale and securing an initial stock of successor machines and an assortment of popular software at the time of release," per Nikkei (translation)