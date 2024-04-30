Report: Nintendo shows off Switch 2 to partners who were only able to feel, not see, the system

New reports indicate that the next-gen Switch 2 console was shown off to peripheral-makers and partners, but they weren't actually able to see the system.

Nintendo's new Switch 2 console is expected to have magnetic joycons that snap on and off of the main tablet, new reports indicate.

Not even Nintendo's hardware partners know what its new system looks like. Ever-commited to secrecy, Nintendo has reportedly found a unique way to demo its next-gen Switch console: Through touch and nothing else.

Unnamed manufacturer sources tell Spanish gaming site Vandal about the strange meet-up with Nintendo, saying that third-party partners were ushered to stick their hands in a covered box and feel--not see--the Switch 2. Sources in attendance tell Vandal that the next-generation Switch device would have magnetic joycons.

New Switch 2 details (unconfirmed)

  • Larger than current Switch OLED, but not as big as a Steam Deck
  • Magnetic joycons
  • Not expected until 2025

This would replace the base Switch's rail system, and, depending on the sound that the controllers make when attached, could even change Nintendo's marketing strategy around the Switch 2.

Nintendo has attached a distinctive snapping sound to existing Switch family marketing--it's the sound that a joycon makes when you snap it fully onto the Switch's side rails.

The current rail system was patented by Nintendo and is able to transmit electric current to charge the joycons when attached. It's unknown how this new magnetic system will work.

Other rumored details include the Switch 2 being powered by a DLSS-enabled NVIDIA Tegra T239 chip capable of upscaled 4K gaming, and that the device will have a full HD 1080p panel.

Nintendo has yet to announce or confirm its new Switch handheld-console hybrid.

NEWS SOURCE:vandal.elespanol.com

