Nintendo Switch 2: docked mode could hit 4 TFLOPs, will be clocked 'crazy low' in handheld mode

Nntendo's next-generation Switch 2 could be clocked higher than expected -- with up to 4 TLFOPs in docked mode -- while 'crazy low' in handheld mode.

Nintendo's next-generation Switch 2 -- or a better name, the Super Switch -- will be clocked "crazy, crazy low" in handheld mode according to the latest leaks.

We know that Nintendo's next-gen Switch 2 is on the way, with a new Tegra SoC that has a GPU based on mostly NVIDIA's previous-gen Ampere GPU architecture, but borrows some tricks from current-gen Ada Lovelace, all on-the-go.

In a new video from Moore's Law is Dead, the topic of Nintendo's new Switch 2 is bought up and discussed. MLID says that we can expect "crazy, crazy low" clocks for the Switch 2 in handheld mode, far lower than 800MHz according to his sources. But when it's docked, clock speeds will reportedly 3x and the gaming experience will be amplified greatly.

Nintendo's new Switch 2 will have NVIDIA DLSS upscaling, but we don't know how -- or even if -- it'll be enabled on handheld mode. DLSS makes sense in handheld mode, as the Switch 2 would be providing far less graphical beauty in handheld mode in terms of resolution output, and AI-powerred DLSS can help that big time.

In docked mode, the performance is going to skyrocket and enable Nintendo to possibly have some form of ray tracing (in select titles) on the Switch 2. Think of a next-gen Mario, Mario Kart, Luigi's Mansion, or Legend of Zelda game on the Nintendo Switch 2 -- or Super Switch, please be Super Switch -- with ray tracing and DLSS... that would be awesome to see.

We could expect a fanless design for the Switch 2, enabling Nintendo to have one of the most ultimate forms of portable gaming, without any noise whatsoever. When docked, MLID ponders if Nintendo will use a bigger (and thus, quieter) fan inside of the dock, and once your Switch 2 is docked, a vent could open up and let the fan in the dock keep the chip inside the handheld cool enough to scale clocks 2-3x higher.

This huge performance jump would provide console-like performance of up to 4 TFLOPs of performance, compared to the 10.2 TFLOPs of the PlayStation 5. With NVIDIA's magical DLSS upscaling to higher resolutions and frame rates, the Switch 2 could be quite the little pocket rocket when docked.

RAM _---------------

aaaaaaa