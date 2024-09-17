This is the first game confirmed for Nintendo's next-gen Switch 2 handheld console

Pathea Games announces its next title -- My Time at Evershine -- launches on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and 'future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced'.

Nintendo's next-generation Switch 2 handheld is expected to be announced next week, but now developer Pathea Games has teased its new game "My Time at Evershine" is coming to "future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced" and we totally know what that unannounced platform is: Switch 2.

In the new reveal of My Time at Evershine, developer Pathea Games said: "Pathea is committed to launching My Time at Evershine on PC, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and future Nintendo platforms yet to be announced". This is the first developer to announce a release of a game onto an unreleased Nintendo platform, which is the successor to the super-popular Switch 2.

My Time at Evershine will feature 20-30 unique characters, with 8-10 of them romanceable and some of them will make a return from My Time at Portia and My Time at Sandrock. My Time at Evershine allows for multiplayer with up to 4 players, but only the host will be able to proceed through the main story.

The description for My Time at Evershine on Steam reads: "Be the Governor of a brand-new settlement on the fringes of the Free Cities, facing the almighty Duvos Empire. Recruit settlers, build infrastructure, tame the wilds, and lead your people to become a new cornerstone for the Alliance in this adventure-packed simulation RPG!"

Nintendo's new Switch 2 will have NVIDIA DLSS upscaling, but we don't know how -- or even if -- it'll be enabled on handheld mode. DLSS makes sense in handheld mode, as the Switch 2 would be providing far less graphical beauty in handheld mode in terms of resolution output, and AI-powered DLSS can help that big time.

In docked mode, the performance is going to skyrocket and enable Nintendo to possibly have some form of ray tracing (in select titles) on the Switch 2. Think of a next-gen Mario, Mario Kart, Luigi's Mansion, or Legend of Zelda game on the Nintendo Switch 2 -- or Super Switch, please be Super Switch -- with ray tracing and DLSS... that would be awesome to see.

We could expect a fanless design for the Switch 2, enabling Nintendo to have one of the most ultimate forms of portable gaming, without any noise whatsoever. When docked, MLID ponders if Nintendo will use a bigger (and thus, quieter) fan inside of the dock, and once your Switch 2 is docked, a vent could open up and let the fan in the dock keep the chip inside the handheld cool enough to scale clocks 2-3x higher.

This huge performance jump would provide console-like performance of up to 4 TFLOPs of performance, compared to the 10.2 TFLOPs of the PlayStation 5. With NVIDIA's magical DLSS upscaling to higher resolutions and frame rates, the Switch 2 could be quite the little pocket rocket when docked.

