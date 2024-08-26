AMD's new Zen 5-ready high-end X870E motherboard reviews rumored for September 30

AMD's first waves of high-end X870E motherboard reviews are expected to debut on September 30: new high-end boards designed for Zen 5.

AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs are now out in the wild, but new high-end X870E motherboards aren't quite yet... but they will be soon: on September 30.

The news of a September 30 release for the high-end X870E and X870 motherboards is coming from Kenny on the Bilibili forums, who received the new ASUS ROG STRIX X870E-E GAMING WIFI motherboard, where he said that he can share his experience on September 30.

Kenny explained: "The newly launched X870 series motherboards for AMD Ryzen 9000 series processors are finally available. According to the official time specified by AMD, the motherboard can only be unboxed and basic specifications introduced without lighting on August 20, 2024. The official user experience sharing will be released on September 30, 2024".

We should see a launch event for AMD's new X870E and X870 motherboards in the coming weeks, but the embargoes and product reveals will be at the end of September. There's no huge upgrades with the new X870 chipset, with a notable feature being native support for USB4. There are 2 x USB4 connections on the back of the ASUS ROG Strix X870E-E GAMING Wi-Fi motherboard with 40Gbps of bandwidth per port ready to go.