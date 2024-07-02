AMD's new X870 motherboards for Zen 5 will launch two months after the Ryzen 9000 debut

AMD's Zen 5-powered Ryzen 9000 Series CPUs are on track for release later this month. The latest rumors and leaked retail listings point to a July 31 launch date for the Ryzen 9 9950X, the Ryzen 9 9900X, Ryzen 7 9700X, and Ryzen 5 9600X CPUs. AMD's next-gen desktop processors are compatible with the AM5 motherboard standard, so they'll work just fine with current AM5 boards for the Zen 4-powered Ryzen 7000 Series.

4

VIEW GALLERY - 4 IMAGES

AMD announced Zen 5 and the Ryzen 9000 Series at Computex 2024, where it also announced new X870 and X870E motherboard chipsets. The new motherboards will include USB 4 and PCIe Gen 5 for storage and graphics as standard, as well as improve DDR5 memory support and faster AMD EXPO memory overclocking.

Several board makers showcased their new X870 and X870E motherboards at Computex (ASRock's X870E Taichi is pictured below); however, a new report (via Wccftech) indicates that these next-gen AM5 boards won't hit retail until September 30. The reason could be to align with the highly anticipated Ryzen 9000 X3D launch, which should be happening around that time.

4

AMD's X3D variants are extremely popular, especially with enthusiasts and PC gamers. Thanks to the 3D V-cache stacking, they deliver exceptional gaming performance, which is why many are waiting to see what performance the Ryzen 9 9800X3D CPU delivers before making the Zen 5 jump.

Another reason for the delay could be that many 600-Series AM5 boards are still available, and manufacturers might want to clear out older stock before bringing in the new. There's nothing wrong with the 600-Series in terms of relevance. The big thing many are waiting to see regarding the new X870 and X870E motherboard chipsets (for high-end boards) is how well they handle faster DDR5 speeds - like DDR5-8000+.