AMD's next-gen Zen 5 and new X870E motherboard detailed leaked, expected in second half 2024

AMD will be releasing its next-gen Zen 5 architecture later this year, as well as a new 800-series chipset with the flagship X870E chipset ready for high-end Ryzen 8000 series CPUs of the future.

AMD's next-gen Zen 5 + X870E leaks

In a new video from Moore's Law is Dead, we hear from one of his sources that Zen 5 "has had a lot of issues" and that the original goal was to rush out another 16-core lineup in the second half of 2024, even if that meant launching before (or without) a new chipset.

The same source continued, saying that they'd be surprised if Zen 5 is ready before the summer of 2024, but said the good news is that AMD could launch X3D variants of Zen 5 processors, or even Zen 5c chiplets into the original announcement of Zen 5 when it happens. The source said that if Zen 5 is delayed at all, it will "at least be aggressive."

MLID adds that his sources said the flagship X870E chipset would feature PCIe 5.0 connectivity like usual but will feature an ASM4242 USB4 controller, something that should be missing from the X870 non-E chipset to reduce costs. AMD has a "goal" of Zen 5 and its new 800-series chipsets compatible with high-speed DDR5-8000 memory with EXPO and support for 2400MHz FLCK, which will be great to see.

AMD will reportedly have 800-series motherboards being shown off at Computex 2024 in the middle of the year, but this could be delayed over when exactly Zen 5 will be announced and launched. It could be announced and teased at Computex 2024 and fully released to the public in the months after.

As for AMD's higher-end data center-focused EPYC "Turin" CPU, MLID's sources said that at this point we could expect a September-ish release date. AMD's new EPYC "Turin" CPU will reportedly feature up to 128 cores based on Zen 5, or up to 192 cores based on Zen 5c, knocking another huge blow to Intel and its Xeon CPU efforts which won't come close to EPYC "Turin" CPUs.

We only have around 4 more months until Computex 2024, plenty of time to let AMD cook its next-gen Zen 5 processors. We shouldn't expect a massive core increase, 16 cores and 32 threads is more than enough for most -- if not all -- gamers. The new IPC improvements, price points, AI performance, and more will be what you'll be looking at.

If you skipped over the Ryzen 7000 series and even the Ryzen 7000 X3D processors, then the new Zen 5-based Ryzen 8000 series CPUs will be something you need your eyes on later this year.