ASUS says its new X870E & X870 motherboards are ready for AMD Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs

ASUS teases AMD's upcoming Ryzen 9000X3D series CPUs, with 3D V-Cache and super-boosted performance, on its own website for its motherboards.

It's no surprise AMD is cooking up its upcoming Ryzen 9000X3D processors, but ASUS has provided some spoilers on its own website, teasing the new 3D V-Cache powered CPUs.

A post from leaker "momomo_us" on X teased the ASUS website covering its new motherboard releases and new chipsets: with AMD's new X870E, X870, B850, and B840 chipsets. The website doesn't directly mention the Ryzen 9000X3D processors by name, but the microsite's source code is chock full of references to Zen 5-based X3D processors.

We don't know the specifications of AMD's upcoming Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000X3D processors, but we should expect the following 3 processors at first: the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, Ryzen 9 9900X3D, and Ryzen 7 9800X3D to succeed the Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors.