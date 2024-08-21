ASUS says its new X870E & X870 motherboards are ready for AMD Ryzen 9000X3D CPUs

It's no surprise AMD is cooking up its upcoming Ryzen 9000X3D processors, but ASUS has provided some spoilers on its own website, teasing the new 3D V-Cache powered CPUs.
A post from leaker "momomo_us" on X teased the ASUS website covering its new motherboard releases and new chipsets: with AMD's new X870E, X870, B850, and B840 chipsets. The website doesn't directly mention the Ryzen 9000X3D processors by name, but the microsite's source code is chock full of references to Zen 5-based X3D processors.
We don't know the specifications of AMD's upcoming Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000X3D processors, but we should expect the following 3 processors at first: the Ryzen 9 9950X3D, Ryzen 9 9900X3D, and Ryzen 7 9800X3D to succeed the Zen 4-based Ryzen 9 7950X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 7 7800X3D processors.
- Ryzen 9 9950X3D (32MB per CCD, 64MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (128MB) + 16MB L2 + 1MB L1
- Ryzen 9 9900X3D (32MB per CCD, 64MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (128MB) + 12MB L2 + 768KB L1
- Ryzen 7 9800X3D (32MB per CCD, 32MB L3) + 64MB 3D V-Cache (96MB) + 8MB L2 + 512KB L1