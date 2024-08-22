MSI teases MPG X870E Carbon Wi-Fi motherboard: Zen 5 ready, USB4, EZ Clip M.2 slots, and more

MSI shows off its new Zen 5-ready MPG X870E Carbon Wi-Fi motherboard: high-end mobo for Ryzen 9000 series CPUs, 20 VRM phases, dual USB4 ports.

MSI has just showed off its new MPG X870E Carbon Wi-Fi motherboard at Gamescom 2024, ready for AMD's new Zen 5 processors, packs dual USB4 ports, and more. Check it out:

The new MSI MPG X870E Carbon Wi-Fi motherboard has been designed as a high-end board ready for overclocking, with the usual beautifully-designed aesthetics that MSI is known for. We have RGB lighting on the MPG logo covering the PCH, and the MSI Dragon logo on the I/O plate.

Inside, MSI's new MPG X870E Carbon Wi-Fi motherboard has a 20-phase VRM solution, coming in an 18+2+1 phase design with 110A power stages. MSI includes support for up to 192GB of DDR5-8000+ memory, with dual 8-pin EPS power connectors feeding the motherboard and CPU.

MSI includes its EZ M.2 latches to easily install and remove your M.2 SSD from the MPG X870E Carbon Wi-Fi motherboard, as well as MSI's EZ PCIe Release mechanism, making putting in and taking out your graphics card from the motherboard super-easy.

There are 2 x PCIe 5.0 x16 slots and 1 x PCIe 4.0 x16 slot for graphics and other x16 devices you might own, as well as 4 x M.2 slots with a mix of Gen5 and Gen4. All of the M.2 SSD slots come with dual-sided M.2 SSD thermal pads, which is a nice touch to keeping your Gen5 or Gen4 SSD as cool as possible while pumping multiple thousands of gigabytes per second through the M.2 SSD.

MSI has 2 x USB4 ports, 2 x USB 3.0, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2, and 4 x SATA 6Gbps ports for more storage and I/O if needed. MSI's new MPG X870E Carbon WiFI motherboard has a secondary heatsink at the top of the motherboard to cool down the USB4 controller which powers the two USB4 ports on the rear I/O panel, with a secondary PCB that has 3 buttons (Flash BIOS, Clear CMOS, Smart Button) and 6 x USB 10G ports.

The new MPG X870E Carbon Wi-Fi also features 10G USB Type-C ports, 3 x 10G USB Type-A ports, an HDMI port, Wi-Fi 7 antenna, 7.1-channel HD audio, and not just a 5GbE ethernet port, but a 2.5GbE ethernet port, too.

You'll want to pair this motherboard with a new AMD Ryzen 9000 series CPU based on the new Zen 5 architecture. There are 4 to choose from right now (listed below) but you'd want to put a Ryzen 9 9950X or Ryzen 9 9900X in this bad boy at the least. Alternatively, you could wait for the Ryzen 9000X3D processors that will be here in the next few months.

  • Ryzen 9 9950X (16 cores, 32 threads up to 5.7GHz) with 80MB cache, 170W TDP: $649
  • Ryzen 9 9900X (12 cores, 24 threads up to 5.6GHz) with 76MB cache, 120W TDP: $499
  • Ryzen 7 9700X (8 cores, 16 threads up to 5.5GHz) with 40MB cache, 65W TDP: $359
  • Ryzen 5 9600X (6 cores, 12 threads up to 5.4GHz) with 38MB cache, 65W TDP: $279
