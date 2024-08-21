ASUS unveils next-gen X870, X870 mobos: ready for AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 CPUs

ASUS introduces next-gen X870E and X870 motherboards across the ROG Crosshair, ROG Strix, TUF Gaming, and Prime families, ready for AMD's new Zen 5 CPUs.

Published
Updated
ASUS has just unveiled its fleet of next-generation X870E and X870 motherboards, with the AMD AM5 socket and ready to rock and roll (and overclock) AMD's new family of Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop CPUs.

ASUS unveils next-gen X870, X870 mobos: ready for AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 CPUs 91
We have new X870E and X870 motherboards from ASUS and all of its families: ROG, ROG Strix, TUF, PRIME, and ProArt series all get new Zen 5-ready motherboards with a total of 9 new motherboards launched by ASUS during Gamescom 2024 this week.

ASUS includes some new exclusive tweaking features, especially for AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs with features like Dynamic OC Switcher that will turn on AMD PBO (Precision Based Overclocking) or user-preferred settings depending on varying factors. This could provide higher multi-threaded support with manual OC when temperature headrooms are available, or boosted single-threaded performance when PBO is turned on and the headroom is there.

Another new ASUS feature is Core Flex, which lets users control CPU clock speeds, power, and thermals to perfectly tune their new processor.

But one of the standout features is from the new flagship ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E HERO motherboard, which supports the new NitroPath DDR5 DRAM technology (you can read more about that here) that the company has just unveiled. The new Zen 5-ready motherboard features a powerful 18+2+2 phase power delivery for the CPU, and a huge ROG accent plate on the M.2 slots, which will be ready for your Gen4 or Gen5 SSDs.

ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E HERO (source: ASUS)
ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E HERO (source: ASUS)

ROG STRIX X870E-E GAMING WIFI (source: ASUS)
ROG STRIX X870E-E GAMING WIFI (source: ASUS)

ROG STRIX X870-F GAMING WIFI (source: ASUS)
ROG STRIX X870-F GAMING WIFI (source: ASUS)

ROG STRIX X870-A GAMING WIFI (source: ASUS)
ROG STRIX X870-A GAMING WIFI (source: ASUS)

ROG STRIX X870-I GAMING WIFI (source: ASUS)
ROG STRIX X870-I GAMING WIFI (source: ASUS)

TUF GAMING X870-PLUS WIFI (source: ASUS)
TUF GAMING X870-PLUS WIFI (source: ASUS)

ProArt X870E-CREATOR WIFI (source: ASUS)
ProArt X870E-CREATOR WIFI (source: ASUS)

PRIME X870-P WIFI (source: ASUS)
PRIME X870-P WIFI (source: ASUS)

If you were hoping for some pricing, you'll be disappointed: ASUS isn't sharing pricing for its new fleet of X870E and X870 motherboards, but we should get some more information on pricing and availability as we get closer to the new boards launching on September 30.

NEWS SOURCE:press.asus.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

