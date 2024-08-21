ASUS unveils next-gen X870, X870 mobos: ready for AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 CPUs

ASUS has just unveiled its fleet of next-generation X870E and X870 motherboards, with the AMD AM5 socket and ready to rock and roll (and overclock) AMD's new family of Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series "Granite Ridge" desktop CPUs.

10 10

VIEW GALLERY - 10 IMAGES

We have new X870E and X870 motherboards from ASUS and all of its families: ROG, ROG Strix, TUF, PRIME, and ProArt series all get new Zen 5-ready motherboards with a total of 9 new motherboards launched by ASUS during Gamescom 2024 this week.

ASUS includes some new exclusive tweaking features, especially for AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs with features like Dynamic OC Switcher that will turn on AMD PBO (Precision Based Overclocking) or user-preferred settings depending on varying factors. This could provide higher multi-threaded support with manual OC when temperature headrooms are available, or boosted single-threaded performance when PBO is turned on and the headroom is there.

Another new ASUS feature is Core Flex, which lets users control CPU clock speeds, power, and thermals to perfectly tune their new processor.

But one of the standout features is from the new flagship ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E HERO motherboard, which supports the new NitroPath DDR5 DRAM technology (you can read more about that here) that the company has just unveiled. The new Zen 5-ready motherboard features a powerful 18+2+2 phase power delivery for the CPU, and a huge ROG accent plate on the M.2 slots, which will be ready for your Gen4 or Gen5 SSDs.

10 10

ASUS ROG Crosshair X870E HERO (source: ASUS)

10 10

ROG STRIX X870E-E GAMING WIFI (source: ASUS)

10 10

ROG STRIX X870-F GAMING WIFI (source: ASUS)

10 10

ROG STRIX X870-A GAMING WIFI (source: ASUS)

10 10

ROG STRIX X870-I GAMING WIFI (source: ASUS)

10 10

TUF GAMING X870-PLUS WIFI (source: ASUS)

10 10

ProArt X870E-CREATOR WIFI (source: ASUS)

10 10

PRIME X870-P WIFI (source: ASUS)

If you were hoping for some pricing, you'll be disappointed: ASUS isn't sharing pricing for its new fleet of X870E and X870 motherboards, but we should get some more information on pricing and availability as we get closer to the new boards launching on September 30.