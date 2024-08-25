MSI wants to feed RTX 50 series GPUs with dedicated 8-pin power on all AMD X870E motherboards

MSI will feed your next-gen GeForce RTX 50 series GPU with its high-end X870E motherboards featuring dedicated 8-pin PCIe power connectors to pump more power into the motherboard, and then into the graphics card.
The company showed off its new MPG X870E Carbon Wi-Fi motherboard with a ton of features and upgrades, with one of the most interesting parts of MSI's new high-end X870E motherboard is its dedicated 8-pin power connector that supplements the power needs of the Gen5 lanes on the motherboard.
Wccftech scored some more details on this new feature, and the reason why MSI is packing on an 8-pin power connector on its high-end X870E motherboards is for NVIDIA's next-generation GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards coming out later this year, and into 2025.
MSI won't be the only motherboard maker with dedicated 8-pin power connectors on its high-end motherboards, which will help in situations where some users have a high-end X870E motherboard with multiple high-end RTX 50 series GPUs.
You can imagine that having a couple of GeForce RTX 5090 graphics cards on a single X870E motherboard, it would put some strain on the PCIe lanes (in this case, PCIe Gen5) which uses more power than Gen4 lanes.
We can expect the following MSI X870E + X870 motherboards to feature dedicated 8-pin power connectors:
- MEG X870E GODLIKE
- MPG X870E CARBON WIFI
- PRO X870-P WIFI
- MAG X870 TOMAHAWK WIFI
- X870E GAMING PLUS WIFI
As for NVIDIA's new fleet of next-gen Blackwell-based GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards, here's what we can expect in terms of TDPs and power consumption.
- RTX 5090: 500W TDP (+50W compared to RTX 4090) = 11% increase
- RTX 5080: 350W TDP (+50W compared to RTX 4080) = 9.3% increase
- RTX 5070: 220W TDP (+50W compared to RTX 4070) = 10% increase
- RTX 5060: 170W TDP (+50W compared to RTX 4060 Ti) = 6.2% increase
- RTX 5050: 100W TDP (+50W compared to RTX 4060) = 13% increase
In the leak, Seasonic details the RTX 5090 with a 500W TDP, and the second-highest Blackwell GPU -- the RTX 5080 -- with a 350W TDP. We also have TDP details on the RTX 5070 with 220W, RTX 5060 with 170W TDP, and the RTX 5050 with a 100W TDP.