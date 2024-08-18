ASUS to tease its Zen 5-ready, beefed-up 870E, X870 mobos at Gamescom next week

ASUS will reveal its next-gen ROG X870E and X870 motherboards at Gamescom 2024 next week, ready for AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

ASUS is all set to unveil its next-gen ROG motherboards based on the new X870E and X870 chipsets, ready to offer the best of everything for AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

The company teased its new X870E TUF motherboard at Computex 2024 earlier this year, but at Gamescom 2024 next week, ASUS has announced a special press event where it will unveil some new products from its X870E and X870 motherboard range.

We should expect new ASUS models in the TUF series, ProArt series, ROG Crosshair HERO series, and ROG STRIX series X870E and X870 motherboards.The special press event mentions that ASUS will also be giving away motherboard and CPU bundles as prizes during Gamescom 2024, with the ROG event penciled in for August 20.

As for the full release of X870 motherboards in September, which is only a few more weeks away.

ASUS has some exclusive BIOS features for its high-end X870E motherboards, where we recently heard about the Heavy Load Dynamic C0 Stabilizer and All Core Safe S0 Svalue to Switch to. Both of these features to push your Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPU to the limit during periods of very high loading, depending on your needs. If you want more performance, you'll turn on these custom ASUS X870E BIOS features, obviously.