ASUS to tease its Zen 5-ready, beefed-up 870E, X870 mobos at Gamescom next week

ASUS will reveal its next-gen ROG X870E and X870 motherboards at Gamescom 2024 next week, ready for AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

Published
1 minute & 18 seconds read time

ASUS is all set to unveil its next-gen ROG motherboards based on the new X870E and X870 chipsets, ready to offer the best of everything for AMD's new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPUs.

ASUS to tease its Zen 5-ready, beefed-up 870E, X870 mobos at Gamescom next week 11
Open Gallery 2

The company teased its new X870E TUF motherboard at Computex 2024 earlier this year, but at Gamescom 2024 next week, ASUS has announced a special press event where it will unveil some new products from its X870E and X870 motherboard range.

We should expect new ASUS models in the TUF series, ProArt series, ROG Crosshair HERO series, and ROG STRIX series X870E and X870 motherboards.The special press event mentions that ASUS will also be giving away motherboard and CPU bundles as prizes during Gamescom 2024, with the ROG event penciled in for August 20.

As for the full release of X870 motherboards in September, which is only a few more weeks away.

ASUS has some exclusive BIOS features for its high-end X870E motherboards, where we recently heard about the Heavy Load Dynamic C0 Stabilizer and All Core Safe S0 Svalue to Switch to. Both of these features to push your Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series CPU to the limit during periods of very high loading, depending on your needs. If you want more performance, you'll turn on these custom ASUS X870E BIOS features, obviously.

Thank you to our Computex Taipei 2024 sponsors!
AerocoolASRockASUS AUDuckyPro GamerswarePhanteksPhisonThermal GrizzlyZOTAC Gaming
Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X 16-Core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor (AMD Ryzen™ 9 9950X)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
Buy at Newegg
$189.99
$189.99$189.99$189.99
Buy
$649.00
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 8/18/2024 at 12:10 am CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering and has recently taken a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) hardware.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags