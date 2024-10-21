AMD Ryzen 9000 Series CPU prices drop by up to $50 ahead of Zen 5 X3D debut

With Zen 5 X3D arriving in a few weeks you can save up to $50 off the current non-X3D AMD Ryzen 9000 Series CPU line-up - from the 9600X up to the 9950X.

AMD has officially teased the arrival of Zen 5-powered Ryzen 9000 X3D CPUs, which are due to launch on November 7. The rumored Ryzen 9800 X3D will be the first to hit the scene - with other models to follow in 2025.

In addition, AMD has announced that the non-3D Ryzen 9000 Series CPUs that launched a few months ago are being discounted as part of an 'Early Holiday Promotion.' Everything from the AMD Ryzen 5 9600X to the Ryzen 9 9950X is currently on sale.

The promotion begins today, with discounts of up to $50 available. You should already be seeing these prices reflected in the retail space.

AMD's launch of the Ryzen 9000 Series and Zen 5 has been rocky. Performance has not met expectations, and issues have arisen related to Windows versions, drivers, and firmware.

With motherboard BIOS updates and the latest X870 Series chipset, which has seen the arrival of new impressive flagship boards, the initial issues look to be sorted. However, when it comes to straight-up PC gaming, the Ryzen 9000 Series presents only a marginal improvement over the Ryzen 7000 Series - which is why there's a lot of hype surrounding the impending X3D launch.

Here's a breakdown of the current pricing for each Ryzen 9000 Series CPU and the discount each model will receive this week.