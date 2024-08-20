GeForce Game Driver for Black Myth Wukong, Final Fantasy 16, and Star Wars Outlaws is here

The latest GeForce Game Ready 560.94 WHQL driver is a big one for PC gamers - Black Myth: Wukong, Star Wars Outlaws, Final Fantasy 16, and more.

The latest GeForce Game Ready 560.94 WHQL driver is a big one for PC gamers. It's an 'install this one as soon as possible' situation as it adds day-one support for some massive AAA PC releases, all launching with RTX technologies.

There's Black Myth: Wukong with Full Ray Tracing and DLSS 3 support, a game currently breaking records on Steam as one of the biggest single-player games ever. Check out the RTX trailer above to see the difference the advanced visuals bring to the game. Then there's Star Wars Outlaws, the first open-world game set in the iconic universe, featuring Ray Tracing, DLSS 3.5, and Reflex.

Then there's support for the surprise Final Fantasy XVI Demo, which is finally coming to PC - it arrives with DLSS 3, DLAA, and Reflex. And it doesn't stop there, as the latest driver also supports Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 and the new multiplayer PlayStation hero shooter Concord.

Here's the Star Wars Outlaws PC trailer with max settings, all ray tracing enabled, DLSS 3.5, and Ray Reconstruction.

Concord also includes DLSS 3 and Reflex support to boost performance, while Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is launching with DLSS Super Resolution support.

The latest driver also supports some new hardware, the GeForce RTX 4070 with GDDR6 memory instead of GDDR6X. NVIDIA notes that these revised models will start shipping in September and offer "similar performance in games and applications."

You can download the latest driver via the NVIDIA App, GeForce Experience, or directly from NVIDIA here.

Check out all of our GeForce Gamescom 2024 Coverage.