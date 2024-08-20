Dragon Age The Veilguard and Avowed are two big RPGs getting Ray Tracing, DLSS 3 and Reflex

Dragon Age: The Veilguard from BioWare and Avowed from Obsidian Entertainment are two big RPGs, and they're both gettiing Ray Tracing, DLSS 3, and Reflex.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard from BioWare and Avowed from Obsidian Entertainment are two big single-player RPGs from two celebrated developers on the horizon. As part of its Gamescom announcements, where NVIDIA announced no less than 20 new games that will support DLSS and other RTX technologies, we got confirmation that these two highly anticipated RPGs are launching with Ray Tracing, DLSS 3 Frame Generation, and Reflex support.

The good news is that we got 'RTX Announcement' trailers for both titles, showcasing these games with full, maxed-out ray-traced visuals and performance-boosting DLSS 3 enabled. Starting with Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which you can see above, the ray tracing looks impressive, adding depth and detail to the game's environments. From rain-soaked streets to dimly lit caves, it will look fantastic running on a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU.

Performance-wise, with DLSS 3 enabled, the frame rate hits triple digits, hovering at around 140-170 FPS during action-heavy sequences with all sorts of spells and attacks going off. There's no word on what GPU we're seeing; odds are that as it's 4K footage, it's running on a GeForce RTX 4090.

Avowed is the latest RPG from the studio behind Fallout: New Vegas and The Outer Worlds and is due to launch in February 2025. Up until now, we've seen the game running on Xbox hardware (which is to be expected for a first-party Xbox studio), but seeing the game running on PC with ray-tracing is something else.

Check out this comparison between RTX Off and RTX On; the difference is night and day.

3

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

3

This will be a visual treat for fantasy RPG fans; the ray-traced reflections and lighting are game-changers in several locations. The RTX trailer below includes scenes and examples showcasing the game running on a high-end PC.

Check out all of our GeForce Gamescom 2024 Coverage.