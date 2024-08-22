NVIDIA is giving away custom Black Myth Wukong and Indiana Jones GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER cards

At Gamescom this year, NVIDIA showcased a range of new and upcoming PC games set to go full RTX On with ray-tracing, DLSS, and Reflex technologies. These include the 'game of the moment,' Black Myth: Wukong (check out our video covering the first 20 minutes of the game here), and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle from Machine Games and Xbox.
The latter is out in December and, on PC, will feature 'Full Ray Tracing' and DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction running on the latest id Tech engine. To celebrate both titles, NVIDIA is giving away a pair of custom GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition graphics cards across its social channels - a Black Myth: Wukong and an Indiana Jones and the Great Circle edition.
These are both one of a kind, with the Black Myth: Wukong variant sporting custom wrap art that looks hand-painted, adding a dose of silver and brushed metal with the game's protagonist seemingly hand-drawn onto the faceplate. It looks fantastic, and one lucky PC gamer will get it.
The custom Indiana Jones and the Great Circle GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER takes a different approach. It's a custom backplate featuring the central art from the game that is attached to the GPU. It looks great because the art is presented in the style of the classic movie posters for the Indiana Jones films.
The GeForce RTX 4080 is a powerful 4K gaming GPU, second only to the flagship GeForce RTX 4090 in performance. For a detailed look at specs and performance, check out our review of the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER Founders Edition model.
These two giveaways are part of the current #GeForceSummer of RTX 2024 promotion. Entries are open now (use the X links below to enter) and will close on September 20, 2024.
Check out all of our GeForce Gamescom 2024 Coverage.
