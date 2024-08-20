Get a free copy of Star Wars Outlaws when you purchase a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU or Laptop

Star Wars Outlaws launches on August 30 for PC and consoles, and NVIDIA's latest game bundle offers free copies when you buy a GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU.

NVIDIA has announced its latest GeForce RTX gaming bundle. For eligible purchases of a desktop GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU or GeForce RTX laptop, get a free copy of Ubisoft's Star Wars Outlaws with a bonus Forest Commando Character Pack. The pack includes a complete cosmetic outfit for the game's protagonist, reminiscent of Leia's outfit during the Battle for Endor in Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars Outlaws Forest Commando Character Pack, image credit: NVIDIA/Ubisoft.

On the GPU side, qualifying cards include the GeForce RTX 4070, RTX 4070 SUPER, RTX 4070 Ti, RTX 4070 Ti SUPER, RTX 4080, RTX 4080 SUPER, and the flagship GeForce RTX 4090. Unfortunately, GeForce RTX 4060 and RTX 4060 Ti cards are not eligible for the promotion, which is a shame. Getting a free AAA game with the $299 USD GeForce RTX 4060 would have been a sweet deal.

It's a similar story on the laptop front, with qualifying systems having to include at least a GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU.

Here's a look at the game's impressive visuals, maxed out with RTX technologies enabled.

In addition to this promotion, NVIDIA has announced that Star Wars Outlaws is coming to GeForce NOW, the company's cloud-gaming platform that supports up to 4K streaming on a GeForce RTX 4080-powered rig. The cloud version will include support for ray tracing, DLSS 3.5, and Reflex technologies. Playing Star Wars Outlaws via a browser, smart TV, or iOS or Android device with max settings is impressive.

Star Wars Outlaws launches on August 30 for PC and consoles, and NVIDIA's game bundle promotion is live and will end on September 19. Head here for more information and the full terms and conditions.

