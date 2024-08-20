GeForce NOW is adding three of the biggest PC games of 2024 to its cloud gaming library

With a library that is now 2,000 strong, GeForce NOW cloud gaming is getting AAA hits like Black Myth: Wukong, Final Fantasy 16, and Star Wars Outlaws.

NVIDIA is adding three of the biggest PC games available now or soon to its GeForce NOW cloud gaming platform, including Black Myth: Wukong, Star Wars Outlaws, and Final Fantasy XVI from Square Enix. Yes, the highly-anticipated Final Fantasy 16 is coming to PC in September, and with a free-to-play demo available today as part of its Gamescom debut, you'll also be able to stream the demo over the cloud with GeForce NOW.

With 2,000 games available to play with GeForce NOW, the innovative and industry-leading cloud gaming platform leverages PC gamers' existing Steam, Epic Games, and Xbox libraries to offer up to GeForce RTX 4080 levels of performance up to 4K with DLSS, Frame Generation, ray-tracing, and even G-SYNC support for a smooth presentation.

Both Black Myth: Wukong and Star Wars Outlaws offer full ray-tracing with DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction technology that improves image fidelity, so the GeForce NOW version of these games will interestingly be one of the most impressive ways to play these games.

With GeForce NOW also supporting a range of games playable via Xbox Game Pass or PC Game Pass as it's called on Windows, NVIDIA has also announced that it's bringing account linking to the platform with Xbox Automatic Sign-On.

Linking NVIDIA and Xbox accounts in the GeForced Now App means users will have instant access to their Xbox or PC Game Pass library without logging in again. This includes a range of titles like Sea of Thieves, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and Forza Horizon 5, and with NVIDIA's Game Sync feature, you'll only see which Xbox games are supported on GeForce NOW.