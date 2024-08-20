Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project gets a new trailer, playable Nova Prospekt level

Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project is one of the most impressive games currently in development, breathing new life into one the iconic FPS.

Published
1 minute & 20 seconds read time

Half-Life 2's Nova Prospekt level is an iconic location: a rundown prison with memorable checkerboard tiling, bugs, and combine soldiers. Plus, there are plenty of items to interact with using the game's gravity gun - like hurling tables at enemies. At Gamescom 2024, lucky attendees can go hands-on with the classic level as part of the impressive Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project.

RTX Remix is NVIDIA's robust set of modding tools. It can take older PC games and inject them with new ray-traced visuals, AI-enhanced textures, and models. By automatically converting games like Half-Life 2 and offering access to a modern suite of development tools, modders can assemble an impressive remake or remaster.

Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project has been in development for a while now, with the team of over 100 modders at Orbifold Studios updating all aspects of the game, which includes new character and object models, new textures, full ray-traced lighting, DLSS 3.5, and more. The latest trailer shows us the Nova Prospekt level, and the difference between the RTX Off and RTX On versions of the game is night and day.

What's great about these comparison screenshots is that they showcase not only the difference in texture quality but also how RTX Remix renders material like concrete, brick, and metal, giving it a more realistic look.

Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project gets a new trailer, playable Nova Prospekt level 02
Open Gallery 5
Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project gets a new trailer, playable Nova Prospekt level 03
Open Gallery 5

Ray-traced lighting and shadows also add depth and detail to something as simple as an empty room. Light behaves as it should, darkening corners and bouncing and dissipating in a way that makes a game from 2004 look like one from 2024.

Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project gets a new trailer, playable Nova Prospekt level 03
Open Gallery 5
Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project gets a new trailer, playable Nova Prospekt level 04
Open Gallery 5

It's remarkable how much detail Orbifold Studios is putting into this RTX Remix reimagining of Half-Life 2; this is the sort of project you'd usually require a team of hundreds with direct access to source code to pull off. Instead, there's RTX Remix, an open-source set of tools that is a game changer for the PC game modding scene.

Kosta is a veteran gaming journalist that cut his teeth on well-respected Aussie publications like PC PowerPlay and HYPER back when articles were printed on paper. A lifelong gamer since the 8-bit Nintendo era, it was the CD-ROM-powered 90s that cemented his love for all things games and technology. From point-and-click adventure games to RTS games with full-motion video cut-scenes and FPS titles referred to as Doom clones. Genres he still loves to this day. Kosta is also a musician, releasing dreamy electronic jams under the name Kbit.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags