G-SYNC Levels Up - NVIDIA partners with MediaTek to bring G-SYNC hardware to more displays

Thanks to a new partnership with NVIDIA and MediaTek, PC gaming displays are going to level up significantly by bringing G-SYNC hardware to more screens.

NVIDIA's G-SYNC technology continues to evolve. What started as a way to enhance a game's visual performance and presentation by tapping into the power of variable refresh rates has evolved in recent years. We've also seen advances like ULMB 2, Ultra Low Motion Blur, and G-SYNC Pulsar, announced last year and earlier this year.

However, G-SYNC's more advanced features, which improve latency and motion clarity and reduce motion blur to present a crisper and more impressive image, require displays with dedicated G-SYNC hardware. For VRR or G-SYNC's variable refresh rate features, displays without hardware can tap into this via NVIDIA's G-SYNC Compatible platform, which ensures a minimum but high-quality level of performance.

Well, all of this is about to change. Thanks to a new partnership with NVIDIA and MediaTek, PC gaming displays are going to level up significantly. All cutting-edge G-SYNC features will be integrated into MediaTek scalers, eliminating the need for a separate G-SYNC module.

This is excellent news because MediaTek is a market leader in creating monitor scalers for displays created by several leading display brands for PC gamers. "This will bring the full suite of G-SYNC technology to more monitors and more gamers at a wider range of price points," NVIDIA announces, acknowledging that displays with dedicated G-SYNC modules usually sit on the high end of the pricing spectrum.

The full suite of G-SYNC technologies includes Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Variable Overdrive, 12-bit Color Accuracy, Ultra-Low Motion Blur (ULMB 2), Low-Latency HDR, Reflex Analyzer, and Pulsar.

With that, the first three monitors from this new NVIDIA and MediaTek have been announced. They're 1440p displays with 360 Hz refresh rates and HDR support. Thanks to integrating NVIDIA's tech into MediaTek scalers, all three will support G-SYNC Pulsar technology.

AOC AGON PRO AG276QSG2

Acer Predator XB273U F5

ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG27AQNR

What's G-SYNC Pulsar? It's a groundbreaking new display technology from NVIDIA that dramatically improves motion clarity with VRR enabled, delivering a night-and-day difference to fast-paced competitive titles like Counter-Strike 2 - offering up to 4X the image clarity.

What was once a blurry mess is now a crisp and detailed image, making it easier to sport targets, aim, and rack up points. With this new partnership, we expect G-SYNC Pulsar to become a highly sought-after feature across many esports-focused displays.