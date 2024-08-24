TT Show Episode 48 - Black Myth Wukong Impressions, Gamescom, and More

This week on the TT Show, Black Myth Wukong impressions, the future of games revealed at Gamescom, Arm enters the GPU race, and more.

Black Myth: Wukong is breaking records on PC, becoming one of the most popular and most-played single-player games in just a few days. The action RPG blends fast-paced combat with Souls-like mechanics in a highly cinematic and richly detailed world. Jak and Kost begin this week's episode of The TT Show by discussing the launch, its cutting-edge ray-traced visuals, and how it plays.

This week is Gamescom week, the biggest gaming convention and conference of the year, so Jak and Kosta also go through some of the big highlights of the show. The surprise Borderlands 4 announcement arrives shortly after the movie adaptation tanked at the box office, a new Mafia game (Kosta convinces Jak that he needs to play the series), and more.

Some of the "more" involves Microsoft, with Xbox announcing that the previously Xbox and PC exclusive Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be coming to PlayStation 5 a month or two after its Xbox Series X|S launch. This is a big move for Microsoft, effectively marking the end of console exclusivity.

What does this mean for the future? More games on more platforms - which is ultimately good news. Still, it's a change in the traditional console strategy that looks to have been accelerated thanks to Microsoft spending close to $70 billion on buying up Activision Blizzard.

Also, in this episode, Jak and Kost discuss NVIDIA's game-changing partnership with MediaTek, which will see tech like G-SYNC Pulsar make its way to more displays, removing the need for a custom and dedicated G-SYNC module. And with Gamescom, NVIDIA showcased a range of new 'RTX On' trailers, with full ray-tracing coming for Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Avowed, and more.

In the world of science, the duo checks in on the latest in brain chip technology and a hilarious story about driverless cars causing havoc by meeting up and honking at each other.

All of this, and more, is in the latest episode of The TT Show.

