GeForce Game Ready Driver for Final Fantasy 16 and God of War Ragnarok is here

GeForce Game Ready Driver 561.09 is here, adding day-one support for Final Fantasy 16, God of War Ragnarok, Frostpunk 2, and EA SPORTS FC 25.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 561.09 is here, and it's another big one because we're entering the holiday season when publishers release the biggest games of the year. The latest driver adds day-one support for Final Fantasy 16, Frostpunk 2, and God of War Ragnarok, three games on the horizon and set to launch with DLSS 3 and NVIDIA Reflex support.

God of War Ragnarok's highly anticipated PC version arrives on September 19, 2024.

GeForce Game Ready Driver 561.09 also adds day one support for EA SPORTS FC 25, EA's latest non-FIFA licensed football game, while adding one-click game optimization for Black Myth: Wukong, F1 Manager 2024, and Star Wars Outlaws in the GeForce Experience and the NVIDIA App. NVIDIA notes that its optimal settings, which tweak in-game graphics settings to maximize fidelity and performance, cover over 1200 PC games.

This functionality for a game in the NVIDIA App is great because it's like accessing the graphics settings menu without loading the game. That said, this driver is all about Final Fantasy 16 and God of War Ragnarok, two former PlayStation 5 exclusives finally ready to make their PC debut.

Even with the PS5 Pro on the horizon, with DLSS 3 and a capable GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU, these will be the definitive versions of these games regarding performance and visual fidelity. Of course, this assumes there aren't any significant issues with the ports.

Outside of new game support, GeForce Game Ready Driver 561.09 fixes the following 'General Bugs'

(GeForce Experience) Performance Monitoring overlay may stop refreshing GPU information

(NVIDIA App) Game filters may intermittently be missing when invoking the NVIDIA Overlay in-game

(Chaos V-Ray) Performance regression in some workloads when running R560 drivers

Download 'GeForce Game Ready Driver 561.09 - WHQL' Here.