Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will have Full Ray Tracing on PC with DLSS 3.5 support

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is the latest game from Machine Games, the talented studio behind the modern Wolfenstein reboot and reimagining. Developed in partnership with Bethesda Game Studios and veteran game director Todd Howard (The Elder Scrolls, Fallout), it's one of the biggest first-party Xbox releases on track for a holiday 2024 launch.

As part of Gamescom, we got an updated look at globe-trotting gameplay, including action, puzzles, and more. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is shaping up to be the sort of cinematic action adventure that is sorely missing from the Xbox lineup. Tech-wise, the game will be running on the latest version of id Software's id Tech engine, with NVIDIA confirming that the game will launch with a 'Full Ray Tracing' mode and DLSS 3.5 Ray Reconstruction.

Indy's latest adventure joins Black Myth: Wukong and Star War Outlaws as a game that will push PC visuals with cutting-edge effects. 'Full Ray Tracing' or Path Tracing involves using RT for in-game shadows, reflections, lighting, and global illumination. The results will be stunning, as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a massive AAA release.

A full breakdown of the game's use of ray tracing and DLSS with expected performance across GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs is still to come, but we can make a few assumptions. For 4K, you'll probably need a high-end GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER or GeForce RTX 4090 with DLSS 3.5, with the GeForce RTX 4070 able to deliver impressive 1440p performance.

Stay tuned for more details as they emerge. This is great news for PC gamers who love immersive, realistic visuals, and it feels like a perfect fit for the style of cinematic action you get with Indiana Jones.

Also, with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle using the latest id Tech engine, we can probably expect a similar 'Full Ray Tracing' mode to arrive with next year's highly anticipated DOOM: The Dark Ages. We fully expect that game to become a key part of the GeForce RTX 50 Series launch.