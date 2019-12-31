The 2010's are almost over. Soon it'll be 2020, that distant faraway futuristic year used in sci-fi films. We won't have flying cars (well not yet), but we do have foldable phones and all kinds of nifty new gadgets. And gaming in particular has evolved tremendously in the last 10 years, taking us from 720p graphics all the way to 4K 60FPS and beyond with insane high-end PCs and even with the Xbox One X (if only just barely).

As next-gen consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X loom in 2020, promising insane high-end console gaming with ray tracing, 8K resolution, higher frame rates than ever before, and boosted resolution, it's important to take a look back and see how far the industry has come.

So we present to you my personal picks for the top 10 games of the decade. I've gone through each year and selected my favorite titles for that year, complete with some runners up. It's nearly impossible to pick just one game.

Read Also: The Best Tech of the Decade