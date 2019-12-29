The Best Tech of the Decade

Introduction

We're at the end of a decade, with 2020 fast approaching us it's a great time to look back at the last 10 years and what has happened to the technological landscape to change our lives in countless ways.

It's not just PC technology that has changed in the last 10 years, we've gone from NVIDIA's GeForce 256 (which is where my handle 'anthony256' came from) to the new kick-ass and still the lone champion in the high-end GPU space with the GeForce RTX 20 series graphics cards. We've gone from LCD monitors not really being a thing in 2010, to super-fast 43-inch 4K 120Hz gaming monitors from ASUS in the new ROG Strix XG438Q (my review on that here).

The entire smartphone world has catapulted to levels I don't think anyone would've predicted 10 years ago, with 4G birthed in 2009 -- and now look at how much our lives are blasted to us over 4G LTE technology. Qualcomm has behind that all, with the San Diego-based company launching 5G into the next decade with Snapdragon technology.

We've seen the rise of the cloud in the last 10 years, the total surprise and life-changing social media networks, as well as video sharing sites like YouTube and streaming services like Netflix accumulating billions of users between them. Services like Facebook, witter, YouTube, Netflix, and countless others have become part of our daily lives... but what were some of the best tech releases and surprises of the last decade?

Let's take a look!