Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Early Access Multiplayer 4K & 1440p Benchmarks

The Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 early access multiplayer beta is here, and we have gathered performance numbers for the RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070.

Introduction & Specification Details and Close-up

Activision has released the early access multiplayer beta for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, and we have divided it into performance metrics for NVIDIA's latest generation of graphics cards, covering the GeForce RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and RTX 5070 across two resolutions and multiple graphics presets.

44 44

VIEW GALLERY - 44 IMAGES

In this article, we will be taking a look at the performance difference between each of the graphics cards at the Extreme graphics preset, along with the performance difference between each of the graphical presets. I have tested each of the aforementioned graphics cards in the following resolutions and graphics presets: 4K and 1440p at Extreme, Balanced, and Minimum, with both DLSS On without Frame Generation (FG), and with DLSS + Frame Generation x2.

By gathering this data, we can see the performance difference between native, DLSS without FG, and DLSS with FG x2 enabled. Without getting into the data straight away, I can report that Black Ops 7 multiplayer is quite optimized. I didn't experience very many hitches or problems at all throughout my testing. Additionally, the game only crashed once throughout the entire time I was testing it, which is quite impressive considering how new it is and how many tests I carried out.

Testing Regime & Intent

As with my previous Performance Analysis of Borderlands 4, my testing regime is relatively straightforward. I attempt to replicate what the average gamer would be doing when opening up Black Ops 7, which is simply playing the game, albeit with a few tweaks here and there. I kept things relatively simple for the testing parameters, only using the graphics presets for customization and disabling motion blur, as that isn't necessary for a first-person shooter title.

The above video showcases each of the graphics presets: Extreme, Balanced, and Minimum, along with the impact they each have on the visuals of the game. As you can see, the graphical difference is quite noticeable, especially when comparing Extreme and Minimum. Another point worth noting is that during the 4K tests and switching to Minimum when at native, it will automatically drop the render resolution down to 1920 x 1080p. I changed this to 100% scaling, so it was still rendering 3840 x 2160p (4K) at the Minimum graphical presets.

Other than those small changes to the settings, everything was left as organic as possible to reflect a gamer who isn't exactly familiar with all of these graphical settings and simply wants the best performance-to-graphical fidelity ratio. Each of the tests lasted 3 minutes, and I played all available maps within the Core Moshpit (Team Deathmatch, Kill Confirmed, Domination, Hardpoint).

Testing Guidelines & Settings

Each test lasts 3 minutes

Use graphic presets: Extreme, Balanced, Minimum

DLSS Quality Preset with Multi Frame Generation x 2

Disabled V-Sync

Unlimited Framerate Enabled

No menus

No loadout change

Motion blur disabled in all tests

Graphics Comparison Screenshots

4K Native

Extreme (Left) Balanced (Right) Minimum (Below)

44 44

4K DLSS

Extreme (Left) Balanced (Right) Minimum (Below)

44 44

4K DLSS + Frame Generation x2

Extreme (Left) Balanced (Right) Minimum (Below)

44 44

1440p Native

Extreme (Left) Balanced (Right) Minimum (Below)

44 44

1440p DLSS

Extreme (Left) Balanced (Right) Minimum (Below)

44 44

1440p DLSS + Frame Generation x2

44 44

Performance

GeForce RTX 5080 Benchmarks

44 44

44 44

44 44

44 44

44 44

44 44

44 44

44 44

GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Benchmarks

44 44

44 44

44 44

44 44

44 44

44 44

44 44

44 44

GeForce RTX 5070 Benchmarks

44 44

44 44

44 44

44 44

44 44

44 44

44 44

44 44

Final Thoughts

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is a demanding title that truly puts GPUs through their paces, especially at 4K with Extreme settings. Even NVIDIA's flagship GeForce RTX 5080 isn't able to break past the 144FPS barrier at 4K Native without assistance from DLSS and Frame Generation. This reinforces just how heavy the game is at higher resolutions, and how much NVIDIA's upscaling tech has become a necessity for smooth, high-refresh gameplay.

For most players, the story is simple:

Native 4K is punishing, delivering sub-144FPS performance even on the fastest GPUs.

DLSS (Performance/Quality modes) provides a massive uplift, pushing frame rates closer to the ideal 144Hz+ territory.

DLSS + Frame Generation is where the magic happens, with results often exceeding 200-300 FPS, transforming the experience for high-refresh monitors.

At 1440p, performance is more forgiving, but even then, Extreme settings still benefit hugely from DLSS. Lower-tier cards like the RTX 5070 and RTX 5070 Ti can hold their own at 1440p or with reduced settings, but 4K Extreme is firmly the domain of the RTX 5080 paired with DLSS.

The bottom line? Black Ops 7 shows us that native rendering at extreme resolutions is no longer the norm for cutting-edge AAA titles. If you want to experience 4K 144Hz or beyond, you're going to need to lean on DLSS and Frame Generation. The good news is that NVIDIA's implementation delivers excellent results, turning what would otherwise be a sub-100FPS experience into a silky-smooth, esports-ready performance showcase.