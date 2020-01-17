Reeven Justice II CPU Cooler Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Jumping into the way-back machine, somewhere in the realm of five years ago, we got or hands-on the Reeven Justice CPU air cooler. In that time, single tower coolers were just that, a tower of fins, in this case, fifty-three of them, stacked onto heat pipes with no concerns of offsets or memory clearances. The tower was left in its natural aluminum state, while the copper bits were plated to match; however, the Justice sported bold yellow trip pieces that made it stand out in any build. As time passed, Reeveen must have been proud enough of that cooler to give it a second life, as we are here now to cover the second installment of the Reeven Justice cooler.

Loads of things we found on the original Justice cooler were rethought, redesigned, and readdressed to bring a pretty standard 120mm tower cooler into the modern age. Opting for fewer fins this time, and slightly wider gaps between them, Reeven feels the change to the tower structure was needed. The new version keeps the same amount of heat pipes, but this time they are bent in a way that offsets the tower to ensure RAM of any height can be used along with this cooler with not a single conflict. The fan has been changed as well, and with the diet, it went on, the weight has also been lessened ten grams overall. The most significant change is in its visual appeal, as the yellow has been ditched, and the top fin of the tower is now black to help it blend into builds this time around.

In our hands for testing is the Reeven Justice II. On paper, we feel that with the reduction in the number of fins, and opting for a much less powerful fan this time around, they are in for a fierce battle against all of the other coolers found in our charts. Reeven may have some tricks up their sleeves that we do not see on initial inspection, but after we get up close and personal with the Justice II CPU air cooler from Reeven, we will be punishing it like all the rest. Once in the charts, we can take a head to head approach comparing this cooler and see if its sub fifty dollar price point is saving grace enough.

While the original Justice was the RC-1204, as you can see in the chart we borrowed from the product page, the Reeven Justice II can also be found searching the RC-1207 model number. Right out of the gate, we see all of the systems that the cooler is compatible with, starting with LGA115X and continuing through 2066. AMD compatibility starts with AM2, includes the FM1 and FM2 sockets, and is ready for AM4 as well. The chart continues with a brief synopsis of the specifications, starting with the dimensions. The Justice II stands 155mm tall, it is 125mm wide, and with the fan is 100mm deep. It uses six 6mm diameter heat pipes, and with the fan included, it weighs in at 920 grams. The fan cooling the tower is a 120mm 4-pin PWM fan, which tops out at 1200 RPM. At that speed, you will get 50.93 CFM of airflow, 1.03 inchH2O of static pressure, while delivering 25.1 dB(A) of noise.

That is not covered are things like the use of aluminum for the fins, that they are press-fit onto the heat pipes, and compared to the original Justice, is lacking three fins. They do not mention that the heat pipes are made of copper, that they are soldered into the aluminum base, nor that they are offset in a way to leave full RAM clearance. They do not mention the new design of the fan, which has slots in the fan blades, something we do not recall seeing so far. They do not indicate that the top of the cooler has a black top plate, thicker than the rest of the fins, and is black now to match as many systems as possible. There may be a few other minor details we do not recall at this time. Still, we will be covering them as we look at the tower, we just wanted to go over the basics, and things we tend to find in specifications charts that may have a bearing on your purchasing decision.

At just $49.99, the Reeven Justice II is looking very appealing, but there are a few coolers that are slightly more affordable, that have shown impressive abilities for the cost. While the battle in our charts is hard-won when you can make it to the top third, we feel that the Reeven Justice II may already be handicapped in this race. From the specs, we have on hand, and with what we know about how CPU cooling works, this very well may be an instance where a company is driven to keep noise levels down, no matter what sort of results are delivered. Let's just hope things do not go too far south for Reeven, because aesthetically and financially, it is a cooler that might make sense to many users otherwise. As always, though, we will let the results do the talking, and go from there.