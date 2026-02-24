Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review

Montech makes tons of solid thermal performance with pricing from the 2010s a thing again with its new NX600 series of CPU air coolers.

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

While we could go on a tangent about how the economy sicks and how pricing for PC users has gone through the roof on just about all the fancy gear required to make it work, there are manufacturers out there delivering the goods, keeping these tough financial times in mind. Back when we started reviewing, there were a few solid CPU coolers that could be had for pennies compared to what was on the market, and somehow, they delivered performance that the masses grabbed onto and held tight for years after their introductions.

For reference, and for the younger readers, there was a time when coolers such as the Cooler Master Hyper 212, the Arctic Freezer, early Xigmatek HDT, and even the Zalman CNPS 9000 series were always top recommendations for those looking to get the best bang for their buck. At the time, these coolers ranged in price from $19.99 to $35, included hardware for both camps, and kept all the processors under control during typical use. They were not made for the overclocking crowd; they were meant for those short on a few dollars, or those looking to buy in bulk for customers or office systems.

That trip down memory lane is sponsored by Montech and what they have provided us to review today. In days past, an affordable dual-tower design was unheard of, but as time has passed, some have found a way to keep costs to a minimum; however, it usually lacks something due to its affordability. Montech and their NX600 CPU coolers are something you all need to consider, as it packs quite a punch with a tiny investment.

Item Details Model NX600 ARGB MSRP $33.90 Socket Intel: LGA 1851 / 1700 / 115x / 1200 AMD: AM5 / AM4 Dimensions 120 x 132.5 x 160mm Weight 1440g Heatpipe 6 x 6mm Color Black / Aluminum & Nickel Included Fans 2 PCS Fan Dimension 120 x 120 x 28mm Bearing Type Hydro Dynamic Bearing Speed 800 - 2000±10% RPM Airflow 85.09 CFM Air Pressure 3.35 mmH2O Noise 34.17 dB(A) Rated Voltage 12VDC Warranty 1 Year

Montech delivered us the NX600 in black dress and the NX600 ARGB in black dress, although they are also available in white. As for compatibility, Intel goes back to LGA115X mainstream sockets and gives AM4 and AM5 users the proper bits as well.

The tower is made of 52 aluminum fins in two stacks, though the lower 8 are cut short for RAM clearance. The NX600s measure 120mm wide, 132.5mm deep, and 160mm tall, weighing a hefty 1440 grams. A big part of the weight is from the copper base and six pipes that jet the heat away from the base.

The fans included are the E28 for the base model and the E28 ARGB for the ARGB versions, and both have the same specifications. These are 120mm fans, but they are 28mm thick, measured to the rubber pads. Using a hydrodynamic bearing, these fans can spin at 2000 RPM, giving users 85 CFM and 3.35 mmH2O. Lastly, the noise rating is 34 dB(A), indicating potential for significant noise.

With only a single year of warranty coverage, you may think it's a bit of a bummer, but we have a different angle to offer. Since we found both coolers listed in the wild, we know the NX600 retails for $29.90, and the NX600 ARGB costs only $33.90. That in mind, we then think the failure of an air cooler is most likely the fans, and even if you had to buy a second set, you still spend less than some other coolers in this class. Even then, we'd guess that's a couple to a few years down the line. Affordability is key, as is you getting a solid product, and Montech ensures both aspects are addressed.

Packaging

As mentioned, we got both the NZ600 and the NZ600 ARGB, both of which are nearly identical, as is their packaging. Using foil lettering for the company and product names flanks the large images of the coolers. On the left, we get black fans with gray trim and black tops on the towers. The same is true on the right, but the blades have been changed for ARGB backlighting.

The side of the packaging goes from white to blue, and foil lettering is used for the NX600 or NX600 ARGB. Under the name is a rendering of the tower from the front, rendered in white for contrast.

The backs are a bit different: the ARGB version shows the compatible sync software, while the NX600 still includes the list of features and company information. To the right are the specifications, identical to both models except for the part number listed at the top and the ARGB connector information.

The last panel offers a side view of the tower with the white rendering, and the name is above it, as on the other side.

Lying the tower on its side, the dense foam surround opens through a tabbed area that locks it all together. Thin layers on both sides completely enclose the tower, fans, and hardware. The methods used worked well, as our NX600 coolers are in great shape,

Montech NX600 ARGB

With a thick black plastic cap to dress up the appearance of the top of the cooler, we find fifty-two fins below it, with six copper pipes that are nickel-plated under it all.

The tower is slightly askew, but a little fiddling can fix it. What we like are the tabs between the fins, the notches for RAM clearance, and the fact that the pipes are not in a straight line across the fins.

The earlier images make the fins appear flat, but we see four teeth on either side and a valley in the middle of the flatter portion.

Using an older tower design built for HEDT systems, the lower eight fins are cut away for RAM, and you can hang fans from the front and back of either tower.

The pipes are bent smoothly as they spread across the fins and are offset in two rows, ensuring each is hit by the fan's airflow. The fins are pressed onto the nickel-plated pipes, and their fitment is snug.

The pipes are soldered between the copper base plate and the upper portion containing the mounting bracket. In a chunky bit of aluminum, the crossbar is screwed to the base, leaving the edges to provide passive cooling through the thick fins.

We realize this cooler is very affordable, but when looking at the base of the NX600 ARGB, we found quite a bit of extra solder, enough that it dripped to the top of the base. The NX600 shows the same, and while it causes no harm, it could easily be addressed.

The base of the NX600 is machined in a circular pattern while the copper is still exposed to the mill. Once the convex shape and pattern are completed, the part is dipped in nickel.

At the opposite end of the NX600 coolers are a pair of caps that utilize fine lines of shiny black against the raised textured stripes and ring them with the same textured black to help the side view. There are notches at three spots, and the box shows that the flat edge is the back of the tower.

Accessories and Documentation

Mainstream Intel users will need to use this adjustable backplate. The ends are adjustable to fit varying socket sizes and can also be taped to the back of the board to prevent them from falling out during installation or removal.

The Intel mounting hardware includes a pair of steel brackets, four light-blue standoffs, and four screws to secure it all to the backplate we just saw.

AMD users will need this pair of steel brackets, black spacers, and screws designed to thread into the factory AMD backplate. One thing to note is that the standoffs say "AMD" and "Intel" on opposite sides. They will say Intel on top when properly installed.

With two towers and two fans, we need two sets of fan clips, and Montech supplied them in black. We also get a spatula to help spread the paste in the provided tube, which is worth a couple of attempts at mounting the cooler, should you need it.

Here is a look at the E28 fans in all their glory. They come connected to one another, so you need to add the clips, use a single 4-pin PWM fan power connector, and a single 5V ARGB cable to get it illuminated.

The manual that accompanies these coolers is basic, but it drives the points home without much text involved. With renderings and the parts list, you can easily navigate the installation and wiring processes.

Installation and Finished Product

Removal of the factory clips and screws is needed to get underway. Once done, you install the standoffs with the AMD name facing the board, set the brackets in place, pointing towards the CPU, and screw them in until you run out of threads.

We applied the thermal paste, set the cooler down on the socket, and grabbed our favorite long screwdriver. You will need to get between the towers for mounting, but most users have a go-to Phillips #2 driver by now.

With the NX600 mounted to the motherboard, installing the fan is a bit tricky. In our experience, the wire clips fall out and lock into the fins, so we had to attempt the central fan installation many times before getting it right. We won that battle, eventually.

We mentioned that the fins are designed for complete RAM clearance; however, the fans used occupy that space. To keep the tower at 160mm height, the NX600 ARGB fans rest on top of our memory, with no room to even slide a piece of paper between them.

Even though it is a larger dual-tower design, we had room to tuck the excess wiring, and the 8-pin connectors are accessible, as is much of the space behind the tower.

As simplistic as the covers are, when paired with the fans, it makes more sense. Dress up the cooler so users don't see ugly pipes and can then match systems with colorways on the covers. Yet, its basic design allows the fans to shine, as the E28 PWM fans are the hero of this design.

Once powered, the visual appeal improves with ARGB from both fan hubs. This is not the best ARGB implementation in the game by any means, but it is bright and floods the chassis, with a hint of color coming from the second fan.

Test System Setup, Thermal Tests, and Noise Results

Chad's CPU Cooler Test System Specifications

To see our testing methodology and to find out what goes into making our charts, please refer to our 2025 CPU Cooler Testing and Methodology article for more information.

Thermal Results

At 41.2°C, our initial thought was, well, that doesn't seem that bad, and once we added the NX600 ARGB to the chart, we realized it was better than we thought. The NX600 is less than a degree away from the SAMA A60B and is a couple of tenths behind the likes of the Mugen 6.

With testing completed, we hit the chart to find the thermal results, and the average during the run was 68.9°C. Compared to the rest of the air-cooled options in our charts, it performs well and ranks second overall.

In the previous thermal test, we saw the Montech and SAMA coolers tie at 68.9°C, but when it comes to the maximum temperature during the test, Montech lands at 72°C, while the A60 is 4 °C hotter, limiting boost.

CPU Speed

The 5.220 GHz we get with the NX600 ARGB is at the top of our chart with air coolers. Faster than the SAMA A60, faster than them all, no matter what their cost, Montech outshone them all.

VRM Thermal Results

Only the Endorfy solution delivered lower VRM thermals under loaded conditions. Hitting the chart at 55°C is nothing to be ashamed of, and the fact that it beats Pure Rock, Mugen 6, and SAMA coolers is plenty to be proud of.

Fan Speed and Noise Levels

Fan speed is hit-or-miss as a chart, but it does show what it took to compete at the level they do. For the NX600 ARGB, the fans needed 1433 of their 2000-RPM cap to achieve the thermal results we saw in previous charts. Not as high as some, but many manufacturers opt to use much less.

If noise is something you cannot deal with, you may want to pick something else. For us, it is what came with all the solutions back in the day, and we knew all along they had to have something up their sleeve to make this a real segment killer. 51 dB is nothing for us, but you will hear this while gaming or just about anything else you would do with the PC.

Final Thoughts

We did run into a couple of things we feel could be addressed, but we are no less impressed with what Montech can do with these NX600 coolers. While solder overflow is less of an issue than the product's squareness. We were able to wrangle it back into presentable condition and retain full functionality, but we can see users raising a stink. However, you need to broaden your perspective a bit and be a little forgiving with this product.

The NX600 ARGB ran through our charts and took names along the way, of all the other coolers it passed on its way to the upper range of any air cooler on there. Idle temperatures are good; loaded results are near the top of the class and can keep peak temperatures lower than the others. Boost is the best we have seen on an air cooler; VRMs stay chilly, and while fan speed and noise levels are high, we do not mind in the slightest.

Montech may have come out of nowhere with CPU coolers and other products, but they are showing serious promise in our markets. They deliver everything you need, yet add some style and flair, sprinkle in some ARGB goodness, and ensure everyone who sees the price nearly wet themselves in shock. We have seen just about everything the earth can come up with in CPU cooling, and with what Montech just showed us, we are in shock and awe that something like this is even possible.

Yeah, there is no way to spin the limited one-year warranty, but again, the tower doesn't break or wear out. We have no issue at all recommending users run out and slap down $33.90 for the NX600 ARGB or $29.90 for the NX600; they will do everything you need. System builders have a new option on the table to help save some money, and with some BIOS fan tweaking, we see no issue with the NX600 still delivering good results with lower fan speeds and noise. However, even at idle, the fan gave us 27 dB just sitting there. Even so, with so little invested, it is only the noise that may break the deal for some.