Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review

Montech makes tons of solid thermal performance with pricing from the 2010s a thing again with its new NX600 series of CPU air coolers.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler
Senior Hardware Editor
Published
Manufactured by Montech with an MSRP of $33.90 (NX600ARGBB)
TweakTown Rating: 93%
TweakTown award

Our Verdict

A little rough around the edges and a bit loud, but the NX600 is no less impressive. Great thermal results, decent appeal, and a price everyone will love.

Pros

  • Thermal performance
  • Price
  • Up-ticked aesthetic
  • Easy-to-use hardware
  • Availability

Cons

  • Older base tower
  • RAM clearance for taller kits
  • Noise
  • Fan and ARGB wiring

Should you buy it?

AvoidConsiderShortlistBuy

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

While we could go on a tangent about how the economy sicks and how pricing for PC users has gone through the roof on just about all the fancy gear required to make it work, there are manufacturers out there delivering the goods, keeping these tough financial times in mind. Back when we started reviewing, there were a few solid CPU coolers that could be had for pennies compared to what was on the market, and somehow, they delivered performance that the masses grabbed onto and held tight for years after their introductions.

For reference, and for the younger readers, there was a time when coolers such as the Cooler Master Hyper 212, the Arctic Freezer, early Xigmatek HDT, and even the Zalman CNPS 9000 series were always top recommendations for those looking to get the best bang for their buck. At the time, these coolers ranged in price from $19.99 to $35, included hardware for both camps, and kept all the processors under control during typical use. They were not made for the overclocking crowd; they were meant for those short on a few dollars, or those looking to buy in bulk for customers or office systems.

That trip down memory lane is sponsored by Montech and what they have provided us to review today. In days past, an affordable dual-tower design was unheard of, but as time has passed, some have found a way to keep costs to a minimum; however, it usually lacks something due to its affordability. Montech and their NX600 CPU coolers are something you all need to consider, as it packs quite a punch with a tiny investment.

ItemDetails
ModelNX600 ARGB
MSRP$33.90
SocketIntel: LGA 1851 / 1700 / 115x / 1200 AMD: AM5 / AM4
Dimensions120 x 132.5 x 160mm
Weight1440g
Heatpipe6 x 6mm
ColorBlack / Aluminum & Nickel
Included Fans2 PCS
Fan Dimension120 x 120 x 28mm
Bearing TypeHydro Dynamic Bearing
Speed800 - 2000±10% RPM
Airflow85.09 CFM
Air Pressure3.35 mmH2O
Noise34.17 dB(A)
Rated Voltage12VDC
Warranty1 Year

Montech delivered us the NX600 in black dress and the NX600 ARGB in black dress, although they are also available in white. As for compatibility, Intel goes back to LGA115X mainstream sockets and gives AM4 and AM5 users the proper bits as well.

The tower is made of 52 aluminum fins in two stacks, though the lower 8 are cut short for RAM clearance. The NX600s measure 120mm wide, 132.5mm deep, and 160mm tall, weighing a hefty 1440 grams. A big part of the weight is from the copper base and six pipes that jet the heat away from the base.

The fans included are the E28 for the base model and the E28 ARGB for the ARGB versions, and both have the same specifications. These are 120mm fans, but they are 28mm thick, measured to the rubber pads. Using a hydrodynamic bearing, these fans can spin at 2000 RPM, giving users 85 CFM and 3.35 mmH2O. Lastly, the noise rating is 34 dB(A), indicating potential for significant noise.

With only a single year of warranty coverage, you may think it's a bit of a bummer, but we have a different angle to offer. Since we found both coolers listed in the wild, we know the NX600 retails for $29.90, and the NX600 ARGB costs only $33.90. That in mind, we then think the failure of an air cooler is most likely the fans, and even if you had to buy a second set, you still spend less than some other coolers in this class. Even then, we'd guess that's a couple to a few years down the line. Affordability is key, as is you getting a solid product, and Montech ensures both aspects are addressed.

Packaging

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 02
35

As mentioned, we got both the NZ600 and the NZ600 ARGB, both of which are nearly identical, as is their packaging. Using foil lettering for the company and product names flanks the large images of the coolers. On the left, we get black fans with gray trim and black tops on the towers. The same is true on the right, but the blades have been changed for ARGB backlighting.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 03
35

The side of the packaging goes from white to blue, and foil lettering is used for the NX600 or NX600 ARGB. Under the name is a rendering of the tower from the front, rendered in white for contrast.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 04
35

The backs are a bit different: the ARGB version shows the compatible sync software, while the NX600 still includes the list of features and company information. To the right are the specifications, identical to both models except for the part number listed at the top and the ARGB connector information.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 05
35

The last panel offers a side view of the tower with the white rendering, and the name is above it, as on the other side.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 06
35

Lying the tower on its side, the dense foam surround opens through a tabbed area that locks it all together. Thin layers on both sides completely enclose the tower, fans, and hardware. The methods used worked well, as our NX600 coolers are in great shape,

Montech NX600 ARGB

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 07
35

With a thick black plastic cap to dress up the appearance of the top of the cooler, we find fifty-two fins below it, with six copper pipes that are nickel-plated under it all.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 08
35

The tower is slightly askew, but a little fiddling can fix it. What we like are the tabs between the fins, the notches for RAM clearance, and the fact that the pipes are not in a straight line across the fins.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 09
35

The earlier images make the fins appear flat, but we see four teeth on either side and a valley in the middle of the flatter portion.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 10
35

Using an older tower design built for HEDT systems, the lower eight fins are cut away for RAM, and you can hang fans from the front and back of either tower.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 11
35

The pipes are bent smoothly as they spread across the fins and are offset in two rows, ensuring each is hit by the fan's airflow. The fins are pressed onto the nickel-plated pipes, and their fitment is snug.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 12
35

The pipes are soldered between the copper base plate and the upper portion containing the mounting bracket. In a chunky bit of aluminum, the crossbar is screwed to the base, leaving the edges to provide passive cooling through the thick fins.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 13
35

We realize this cooler is very affordable, but when looking at the base of the NX600 ARGB, we found quite a bit of extra solder, enough that it dripped to the top of the base. The NX600 shows the same, and while it causes no harm, it could easily be addressed.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 14
35

The base of the NX600 is machined in a circular pattern while the copper is still exposed to the mill. Once the convex shape and pattern are completed, the part is dipped in nickel.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 15
35

At the opposite end of the NX600 coolers are a pair of caps that utilize fine lines of shiny black against the raised textured stripes and ring them with the same textured black to help the side view. There are notches at three spots, and the box shows that the flat edge is the back of the tower.

Accessories and Documentation

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 16
35

Mainstream Intel users will need to use this adjustable backplate. The ends are adjustable to fit varying socket sizes and can also be taped to the back of the board to prevent them from falling out during installation or removal.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 17
35

The Intel mounting hardware includes a pair of steel brackets, four light-blue standoffs, and four screws to secure it all to the backplate we just saw.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 18
35

AMD users will need this pair of steel brackets, black spacers, and screws designed to thread into the factory AMD backplate. One thing to note is that the standoffs say "AMD" and "Intel" on opposite sides. They will say Intel on top when properly installed.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 19
35

With two towers and two fans, we need two sets of fan clips, and Montech supplied them in black. We also get a spatula to help spread the paste in the provided tube, which is worth a couple of attempts at mounting the cooler, should you need it.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 20
35

Here is a look at the E28 fans in all their glory. They come connected to one another, so you need to add the clips, use a single 4-pin PWM fan power connector, and a single 5V ARGB cable to get it illuminated.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 21
35

The manual that accompanies these coolers is basic, but it drives the points home without much text involved. With renderings and the parts list, you can easily navigate the installation and wiring processes.

Installation and Finished Product

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 22
35

Removal of the factory clips and screws is needed to get underway. Once done, you install the standoffs with the AMD name facing the board, set the brackets in place, pointing towards the CPU, and screw them in until you run out of threads.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 23
35

We applied the thermal paste, set the cooler down on the socket, and grabbed our favorite long screwdriver. You will need to get between the towers for mounting, but most users have a go-to Phillips #2 driver by now.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 24
35

With the NX600 mounted to the motherboard, installing the fan is a bit tricky. In our experience, the wire clips fall out and lock into the fins, so we had to attempt the central fan installation many times before getting it right. We won that battle, eventually.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 25
35

We mentioned that the fins are designed for complete RAM clearance; however, the fans used occupy that space. To keep the tower at 160mm height, the NX600 ARGB fans rest on top of our memory, with no room to even slide a piece of paper between them.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 26
35

Even though it is a larger dual-tower design, we had room to tuck the excess wiring, and the 8-pin connectors are accessible, as is much of the space behind the tower.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 27
35

As simplistic as the covers are, when paired with the fans, it makes more sense. Dress up the cooler so users don't see ugly pipes and can then match systems with colorways on the covers. Yet, its basic design allows the fans to shine, as the E28 PWM fans are the hero of this design.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 28
35

Once powered, the visual appeal improves with ARGB from both fan hubs. This is not the best ARGB implementation in the game by any means, but it is bright and floods the chassis, with a hint of color coming from the second fan.

Test System Setup, Thermal Tests, and Noise Results

Chad's CPU Cooler Test System Specifications

ItemDetails
MotherboardASUS ROG STRIX X870E-E Gaming Wi-Fi (Buy at Amazon)
CPUAMD Ryzen 9 9900X (Buy at Amazon)
RAMPatriot Viper Elite 5 32GB @ 7000MT/s (Buy at Amazon)
GPUGIGABYTE GeForce RTX 4070Ti Super Windforce OC 16G (Buy at Amazon)
SSDPatriot Viper 2TB VP4300 PCIe m.2 Gen4 x4 (Buy at Amazon)
Casebe quiet! Light Base 900 DX (Buy at Amazon)
Case Fansbe quiet! Light Wings White 140mm PWM High-Speed ARGB (Buy at Amazon)
Power Supplybe quiet! Dark Power Pro 12 1500W (Buy at Amazon)
OSMicrosoft Windows 11 Home 64-bit (Buy at Amazon)
SoftwareAIDA64 Engineer 7.60.7300, and CPU-z 2.14.0 x64

To see our testing methodology and to find out what goes into making our charts, please refer to our 2025 CPU Cooler Testing and Methodology article for more information.

Thermal Results

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 29
35

At 41.2°C, our initial thought was, well, that doesn't seem that bad, and once we added the NX600 ARGB to the chart, we realized it was better than we thought. The NX600 is less than a degree away from the SAMA A60B and is a couple of tenths behind the likes of the Mugen 6.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 30
35

With testing completed, we hit the chart to find the thermal results, and the average during the run was 68.9°C. Compared to the rest of the air-cooled options in our charts, it performs well and ranks second overall.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 31
35

In the previous thermal test, we saw the Montech and SAMA coolers tie at 68.9°C, but when it comes to the maximum temperature during the test, Montech lands at 72°C, while the A60 is 4 °C hotter, limiting boost.

CPU Speed

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 32
35

The 5.220 GHz we get with the NX600 ARGB is at the top of our chart with air coolers. Faster than the SAMA A60, faster than them all, no matter what their cost, Montech outshone them all.

VRM Thermal Results

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 33
35

Only the Endorfy solution delivered lower VRM thermals under loaded conditions. Hitting the chart at 55°C is nothing to be ashamed of, and the fact that it beats Pure Rock, Mugen 6, and SAMA coolers is plenty to be proud of.

Fan Speed and Noise Levels

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 34
35

Fan speed is hit-or-miss as a chart, but it does show what it took to compete at the level they do. For the NX600 ARGB, the fans needed 1433 of their 2000-RPM cap to achieve the thermal results we saw in previous charts. Not as high as some, but many manufacturers opt to use much less.

Montech NX600 ARGB CPU Cooler Review 35
35

If noise is something you cannot deal with, you may want to pick something else. For us, it is what came with all the solutions back in the day, and we knew all along they had to have something up their sleeve to make this a real segment killer. 51 dB is nothing for us, but you will hear this while gaming or just about anything else you would do with the PC.

Final Thoughts

We did run into a couple of things we feel could be addressed, but we are no less impressed with what Montech can do with these NX600 coolers. While solder overflow is less of an issue than the product's squareness. We were able to wrangle it back into presentable condition and retain full functionality, but we can see users raising a stink. However, you need to broaden your perspective a bit and be a little forgiving with this product.

The NX600 ARGB ran through our charts and took names along the way, of all the other coolers it passed on its way to the upper range of any air cooler on there. Idle temperatures are good; loaded results are near the top of the class and can keep peak temperatures lower than the others. Boost is the best we have seen on an air cooler; VRMs stay chilly, and while fan speed and noise levels are high, we do not mind in the slightest.

Montech may have come out of nowhere with CPU coolers and other products, but they are showing serious promise in our markets. They deliver everything you need, yet add some style and flair, sprinkle in some ARGB goodness, and ensure everyone who sees the price nearly wet themselves in shock. We have seen just about everything the earth can come up with in CPU cooling, and with what Montech just showed us, we are in shock and awe that something like this is even possible.

Yeah, there is no way to spin the limited one-year warranty, but again, the tower doesn't break or wear out. We have no issue at all recommending users run out and slap down $33.90 for the NX600 ARGB or $29.90 for the NX600; they will do everything you need. System builders have a new option on the table to help save some money, and with some BIOS fan tweaking, we see no issue with the NX600 still delivering good results with lower fan speeds and noise. However, even at idle, the fan gave us 27 dB just sitting there. Even so, with so little invested, it is only the noise that may break the deal for some.

Performance

98%

Quality

79%

Features

95%

Value

99%

Overall

93%

Our Verdict

A little rough around the edges and a bit loud, but the NX600 is no less impressive. Great thermal results, decent appeal, and a price everyone will love.

TweakTown award
Senior Hardware Editor

Email IconX IconLinkedIn Icon

Chad joined TweakTown in 2009 and has since reviewed 100s of new techy items. After a year of gaming, Chad caught the OC bug. With overclocking comes the need for better cooling, and Chad has had many air and water setups. With a few years of abusing computer parts, he decided to take his chances and try to get a review job. As an avid overclocker, Chad is always looking for the next leg up in RAM and coolers.

Chad's PC features Intel's Core i7 13700K paired with the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero Eva, TEAM's DDR5-7200 32GB, and ASUS's GeForce RTX 3090 Eva. It runs addlink's m.2 2TB with Windows 11 Pro, cooled by Fractal's Lumen S36 with Thermal Grizzly's Duronaut thermal paste, and powered by be quiet!'s Dark Power Pro 1500W. Accessories include the ASUS ROG Strix Scope TKL Electro Punk keyboard, ASUS ROG Strix Impact Electro Punk mouse, and ASUS ROG Swift PG42UQ monitor.

