SAMA A60B & A60L CPU Cooler Review

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

Every once in a while, we get a manufacturer that pokes its head up and asks us to take a look at its newest gear. Unlike other companies, which we drive into the ground with their repetition in our articles, out of China comes a company named SAMA. Looking at what they have done since their 2003 inception, they have been hard at work building quite a lengthy lineup of PC components. While they may be better known for their cases and PSUs, they have ventured into air cooling with single- and dual-tower options, and, as everyone else does, they also dip their hands into sealed-system liquid coolers.

While we have no idea what to expect from SAMA, never using any of their products before this review, we do have a lengthy checklist of things to look for, and things users expect from a cooler made in 2025. Even though we know these CPU air coolers are very friendly to your bank account, we expect them to be decent, but we never expected to see what you will find in the rest of this review. While things may start off a bit shaky at first, with some minor tweaks and basic installation skills, the data reveals a surprising side of SAMA we never expected.

Sama has sent us a pair of dual-tower coolers from their A60 line of CPU air coolers. Of the five versions, we have the A60B, a murdered-out, stealthy model, and the A60L, with ARGB and a natural color appeal. We will show them both, explain the differences between the pair, and present them in the charts, so we all get a better look at what SAMA is about and what they can do for customers paying exorbitant amounts for PC parts.

Item Details Model A60B / A60L MSRP $39.99 Socket Intel: LGA 1851 / 1700 / 115x / 1200 AMD: AM5 / AM4 Dimensions 124 x 142.5 x 156.5mm TDP 265W Heatpipe 6 x 6mm? Color Black / Aluminum & Nickel Fan Dimension 120 x 120 x 25mm Bearing Type Hydro Bearing Speed 800 - 2200±10% RPM Airflow 78 CFM / 75.2 CFM Air Pressure 2.7 mmH2O / 2.43 mmH2O Noise 29 dB(A) Rated Voltage 12VDC Rated Current 0.15A / 0.2A Power Consumption 1.8W / 2.4W Connector 4-pin PWM A60L LED Type ARGB A60L LED Connector 3-pin A60L Rated Voltage 5VDC Warranty 3 Years

In this group, there are the A60N, the base model, if you will; the A60B; the A60W, which is all white; the A60E, an exposed aluminum set of towers with black fans; and the A60L, which we have, and is their ARGB cooler. All these towers share the same socket compatibility, supporting Intel LGA115x, 1200, 1700, and 1851, as well as AM4 and AM5 sockets for AMD users.

Dimensionally, all versions are identical in size, sporting a 124mm width, 142,4mm thickness, and a height of 156.5mm. With no weight information provided, we took the A60B, tower, and fans to the scale and found they weighed 1180 grams. The A60B has aluminum fins and six 6mm-diameter pipes, a copper base with nickel plating, yet the entire tower assembly receives a black coating over everything except the mating surface. Both coolers have 53 fins per tower, yet on the A60L, the fins are left in their natural aluminum state, while the pipes and base are nickel-plated. Both tested coolers boast 265W TDP, so they should be up to the task we demand of them.

The fans do change between models, and while there may be other variances across all models, we are covering both the A60B and the A60L in this chart. Both are equipped with a pair of 120mm fans, each 25mm thick, and they attach with wire fan clips. Both fans use hydraulic bearings and operate in the same 800 to 2200 RPM range. The A60B fan delivers 78 CFM and 2.7 mmH2O at full tilt, but the A60L fans push 75 CFM and 2.43 mmH2O. For noise, SAMA shows 29 dB as expected with 12 VDC applied. Current and consumption values also vary, but all fans are 4-pin PWM powered. But on the A60L, we also get ARGB, so also an ARGB 3-pin 5VDC connector with that model.

What we see while shopping for the A60B and the A60L is that all models seem to share the same price on Amazon, but at Newegg, you will be asked to pay a bit more. Last we looked, pricing was set at just $39.99, which, for an air cooler, is fair enough, but we are not talking about an average example where you get the minimum to keep your processor cooled. You are getting a well-designed dual-tower sleeper that you would never expect to deliver this level of performance. The three-year warranty isn't so awesome, but if fans are going to fail, it's likely to happen within that time frame.

Packaging

Keeping the packaging toned down is a great way to save costs, and using plain cardboard as the backdrop is about as plain as you can go. However, the bright blue stripes and the shiny cooler images do up the bling factor, while at the top of both boxes, we see the SAMA name and logo, with the A60L and the A60(B) to the right.

On the right side of the packaging, we are told to visit the SAMA website for more information than what is provided on the box. That gets repeated in twelve other languages before we run into the Guangzhou Aojie Technologies information.

On the left is the back of the A60B packaging, with the specifications listed, and the model and serial number stickers at the bottom. The right has the information on the A60L, including LED information, and includes the model, but no serial number sticker.

The remaining panel displays the SAMA name and logo in the center and the site address at the bottom. The code to the right is for all A60-series coolers and serves as a shortcut to the digital manual should you misplace the ones in the boxes.

Inside the box, you find your dual-tower air cooler wrapped in an opaque white plastic bag to help keep dust off the product. Around it is a sleeve of open-celled foam, with two layers of foam at the bottom to protect the base, and another at the top to protect the finishes from the box of hardware that ships atop the stack.

SAMA A60 Series

In the interest of showing you what we have, as the review progresses and we discuss the differences between the shown images and its sibling, we thought we should start with a glamour shot of both the A60B and the A60L, fresh out of the box.

Going with a 120mm fan for these towers covers most of the fin array, and while we love the black-on-black appeal, we also dig the stylized rubber pads on the corners. The hub in the middle of the nine-bladed fan may seem a bit tacky, but there is a fix for that.

34 34

Even though the heat pipes are evenly spaced across the width of the tower, they are aligned in this view. After the bends at the base, the pipes run through 53 fins before being capped with plastic covers. You can also see the fans are daisy-chained for power, but can be run individually.

34 34

The fin stacks are shaped on both the leading and trailing edges, leaving the side portions as the highest points, where the fans rest against the towers. Across the width of the fins, there are two triangular-shaped sections to disturb airflow and allow the fan to build pressure.

34 34

OF course, the wire fan clips lock into the grooves created on either side of the enclosing tabs running down the middle of both stacks. We also see tabs on either side to keep spacing proper, which are more tricks of the trade to improve CPU coolers' performance.

34 34

All models have a blue sticker on top of the left tower. It explains that the fan will need removal to access the spring-loaded screws on the crossbar that secures the tower to the hardware. There is also another code to use for an installation demonstration.

On the left is the top of the A60B, capped with black brushed aluminum with diamond-cut edges and enclosed in black plastic frames. The A60L is all plastic on top, textured, with the same body line we saw on the aluminum, this time enclosed in a thicker trim that hides a surprise.

34 34

If you lay any of the A60 Coolers on their side and look under the towers, you will find the pipes evenly spread across the array, with obvious signs that the fins are pressed onto the pipes, and the holes in the fins are for the screws that hold the caps on top of the towers.

Accessories and Documentation

34 34

The bases are convex by design and machined in a circular fashion, deep enough that, even with the plating, they remind us of what Noctua would do, which can help performance by adding surface area.

34 34

We must assume all hardware is black, as both sets we have are, and include this mounting hardware for all A60 models. On the left are AMD brackets with arrows stamped on them to point to the socket for easier installation. In the center is the universal Intel black plate, adjustable to fit all the covered sockets. That leaves the pair of universal Intel brackets, also stamped with arrows.

34 34

The remainder shown here is from the A60B, where we start with the tube of SAMA Freeze thermal grease. We got four knurled nuts and standoffs for the brackets, and with the A60B, we also got a fan hub sticker to address that rather plain look we started with.

34 34

We did notice one slight change to the A60L kit: SAMA changes the grease. We found this tube of SAMA Chilly instead of the Freeze that came with the A60B.

34 34

Since the manual shows it covers the A60 Series, it fits all models. All socket types are well covered for hardware installation and cooler mounting, and the book even covers wiring for those just starting off in PC land. The warranty guide is standard, with what SAMA will cover for the three years you are covered.

Installation and Finished Product

34 34

No matter which A60 you picked, here's what you should have before installing the tower on an AMD system. We removed all the bits from above the motherboard, and then sent in the standoffs, set the brackets in place, and locked them down with the knurled nuts.

34 34

For those looking to keep their A60 within specified measurements, RAM height can be an issue. We have a few millimeters of room above the RAM, and the fan is sitting over one of the sticks. Anything taller than 44-45mm will require you to raise the fan.

34 34

The A60, not being offset, stays in front of the rear I/O cover, and we can tuck away extra wiring from the daisy-chain power setup, but the way the lead leaves the fan is an odd choice.

All mounted and ready for some punishment, on the left is the A60B, with its flashy brushed aluminum standing out against the sea of black behind it. Whereas, on the right is the A60L, which currently blends in much more and is slightly less attractive at this moment in the review process.

It makes little sense to power the A60B for this angled look, but we can see how much that badge dresses up the appearance of the intake fan. In complete contrast, the A60L takes power and exchanges it for performance and ARGB illumination. Not just in the fans, but the covers have ARGB strips at the top and bottom of each tower, delivering something many would enjoy seeing strapped to their CPU.

Test System Setup, Thermal Tests, and Noise Results

Chad's CPU Cooler Test System Specifications

To see our testing methodology and to find out what goes into making our charts, please refer to our 2025 CPU Cooler Testing and Methodology article for more information.

Thermal Results

34 34

At 41.3°C, the A60L lands in good company near the top-performing air coolers in our chart. What is even better is that the A60B turned in a slightly better result at 40.5°C. Idle fan speeds were close: the A60B at 900 RPM and the A60L at 885 RPM.

34 34

With the heat applied and the CPU under loaded conditions, things still come out smelling like roses for SAMA. The A60L is slightly lower at 68.9°C, while the A60B is a touch warmer at 70.1°C.

34 34

Somehow, SAMA tuned their PWM curve to allow spikes of slightly higher maximum temperatures while keeping the average below many others'. The A60L tops out at 76°C, and the A60B peaked at 78°C

CPU Speed

34 34

The average CPU speed figures also put the A60L slightly ahead, by only 4 MHz. Keeping close with the CPS and Scythe examples is great news for SAMA customers and shows that those tricks came into play when they mattered.

VRM Thermal Results

34 34

While the CPS, Scythe, and be quiet examples are slightly better, both of our SAMA A60 coolers showed a maximum VRM temperature of 56 °C under stress.

Fan Speed and Noise Levels

34 34

Fan speeds are in line with what we expect from 2200 RPM fans using a PWM curve for control. The A60L and its ARGB fans reached 1434 RPM, while the A60B needed a bit more PWM to reach 1490 RPM.

34 34

If you dig both options and you were hoping something like noise would be the deciding factor, it won't matter to most users. While the A60L is 3 dB quieter than the 38dB of the A60B, inside of an enclosed chassis, you'd be hard pressed to tell the difference, as both would be hard to hear anyways.

Final Thoughts

Consider us impressed. Typically, when someone comes out of left field with an offer to look at their gear, we leave a bit disappointed. However, this is not one of those times. SAMA may have never even entered your vocabulary until reading this review, but what a great way to step out into the light.

Not to say things were perfect. We did get a bracket with no threads. In some of the images, you can tell the cooler either got racked in transit or left the factory out of square. Not a huge issue for us, we were able to gently flex the towers back into better alignment. We also felt the wiring was a bit much, more so on the A60L, and while we understand why it's done, there must be a cleaner, easier way to accomplish those goals. Again, not huge issues, and for the cost of these SAMA coolers, a little help is almost expected.

With quite a few options in the A60 Series CPU coolers to pick from, most selling for less than a sit-down dinner for one, they deliver on almost every aspect a customer desires from their air coolers in 2025, which is huge. They may have saved money on the simpler-looking packaging, but they spent it in all the areas that matter. A highly grooved base, capturing airflow on the sides of the towers, shaping the edges of the fins to increase fan performance, a stellar PWM curve, and various aesthetic appeals to include everyone in this level of performance, and a lack of noise from their PC.

It's simple to us. You can find SAMA products just about anywhere, which is a huge advantage over some other samples we see from more prominent manufacturers. In addition to good availability, many of these A60 Series coolers are priced at $39.99. Where can you go wrong? These A60 Coolers trade blows with major brands, and with as many versions as SAMA made, there is an A60 for everyone. For us, we would ride with either the A60B for the finishing touch to a murdered-out theme, but we can also see the A60L in sync with our board and RAM, too. Price being what it is, and with three of the options widely available, SAMA has shown its worth and that it is willing to give customers a more than fair trade in exchange for a little less than forty bucks.