Antec FLUX Pro Noctua Edition Full-Tower Chassis Review

Noctua has taken the Antec FLUX Pro full-tower case, made tweaks to further improve performance, increased cost, but certainly kept the value.

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TweakTown Rating: 95% Our Verdict Noctua and Antec have taken the already excellent FLUX Pro, made some tweaks, and improved the cooling performance even more. Pros Thermal performance

Build quality

Value

Temperature display

Wood trim Cons No BTF compatibility

No GPU support bracket Should you buy it? Avoid Consider Shortlist Buy

Introduction, Specifications, and Pricing

If you get halfway through reading this review and have a feeling like you have seen this before, then don't panic, because, yes, we have taken a look at the Antec FLUX Pro previously. Ryan checked out this case in December 2024, but here are some subtle tweaks to the original: Noctua got their hands on the chassis, made some changes, and are putting this new version out to market. Before we jump in, what's actually different about the new Antec FLUX Pro Noctua Edition? Well, I am pleased you asked, because I have a reviewer's guide here so that I can tell you the key differences that have been implemented.

The Antec FLUX Pro Noctua Edition takes the Antec FLUX Pro case and upgrades it with Noctua's latest NF-A14x25 G2 and NF-A12x25 G2 fans to improve cooling performance with low noise levels. Basically, Noctua is swapping out all the original included Antec fans here for their own versions.

Additionally, the Antec FLUX Pro Noctua Edition integrates Noctua's high-quality NA-FH1 fan hub, again swapping out the original Antec version, while the case features dark brown accents on the side and top panel as well as brown silicone grommets and subtly placed Noctua logos on the top, side, and front. The Antec FLUX Pro Noctua Edition differs from the standard FLUX Pro only visually, as well as by the supplied Noctua fans, fan hub, and accessories.

While the original case, when reviewed, came in at an MSRP of $219.99 for black, with a $5 white tax option also available, the documentation Noctua sent over to me included a reduction on the base price to $179.90, so if this Noctua version isn't for you, then you can grab the original, highly rated Antec FLUX Pro for $40 less than at launch.

Bear that base price in mind for a second: the Antec FLUX Pro Noctua Edition will have an MSRP of $399.90. On the face of it, that sounds like a lot, but there are some savings to be had. The new version of this case includes six Noctua fans and their fan hub. When sold separately, this comes out even more expensive, and you actually save $51.70 over buying a standard case and then fitting it out with the Noctua fans and hub.

The Antec FLUX Pro Noctua Edition will be available through Noctua's official Amazon stores at launch, with other official Noctua resellers receiving stock either for launch or shortly afterwards. Regional availability may vary depending on logistical conditions. With an overview of the new Antec FLUX Pro Noctua Edition out of the way, let's jump in and take a look at the differences and how this case performs compared to the original.

Item Details Model Antec Flux Pro Noctua Edition Form Factor Full Tower Dimensions 530mm (D) x 245mm (W) x 545mm (H) Weight 13.80 kg / 30.4 lbs Materials Steel, Glass, Plastic, Wood Color Black Motherboard support E-ATX (285mm), ATX, Micro-ATX, ITX BTF Motherboard Support None Cooling Compatibility Top: 3x120mm, 3x 140mm or 120 / 140 / 240 / 280 / 360 / 420mm Radiator I Front: 3x120mm, 3x140mm or 120 / 140 / 240 / 280 / 360 / 420mm Radiator I PSU Shroud: 3x 120mm or 360mm Radiator I Basement: 2x120mm or 240mm Radiator I Rear: 1x 120mm, 1x 140mm or 120 / 140mm Radiator ARGB / FAN Hub 8 Port PWM Drive Support 4x 3.5" HDD or 6x 2.5" SSD Front I/O 2x USB 3.0, 1x USB Type-C, 1x Combo Audio Jack, Power, Reset, Display Switch CPU cooler height (max.) 190mm PSU Length (max.) 300mm (with HDD cage), 470mm (without HDD cage), 180mm (side mount) GPU Card Length (max.) 455mm Warranty 6 years

Packaging

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Our Antec FLUX Pro Noctua Edition sample arrived a little bashed, but thankfully, the contents were perfectly fine. A picture of the case, with the Noctua branding, covers the front of the box.

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Antec includes an exploded view of the case on the back, with text explaining its origins, differences, and included cooling components. One side shows product dimensions and specifications in a range of languages.

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Open-cell foam and a plastic bag protect the case, with the Noctua Fan Kit and accessory box integrated into the foam outer shell.

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Before we tour the case, the first accessory box includes mounting hardware in a small plastic case, a power supply mounting bracket, and a user manual. There are also fan covers for the top panel of the basement, some cable ties, and a wood sample showing Antec's commitment to sustainability, with FSC certification.

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I am a fan of fans, especially fans that double up as key rings. Nice inclusion from Noctua! That wraps up the first box. Let's check out the second.

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Our second box is the Noctua Fan Kit; it includes four 140mm NF-A14x25 G2 PWM fans and two NF-A12x25 G2 PWM fans. The packaging also denotes the pre-installation of the Noctua NA-FH1 fan hub and extension cables. Also included is a box containing all the mounting hardware needed to install the fans.

Outside the Antec FLUX Pro Noctua Edition

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Instantly, you see the contrasting color scheme applied to the case, and while brown isn't my favorite color, here it works well; the more you look at it, the better it looks. This case comes across as sleek, elegant, and, combined with the wood trim, refined. Dimensions are the same as the original: 530 x 245 x 545 mm (DxWxH), so it drops into the full-tower segment of the case market, and it weighs in at 13.8 kg / 30.4 lbs.

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Apart from the color change and the Noctua branding, the top remains the same, with the majority of it vented for airflow. I/O features two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 10 Gbps Type-C port, and a headphone/mic combo jack. The power, reset, and temperature display switch are also located here, with all ports featuring cover caps to prevent dust ingress.

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The front panel provides the intake and is wholly fine mesh, with a walnut trim around the edges. Antec has added Noctua branding to the bottom right corner for this collaboration.

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The steel back panel is mainly solid, with ventilation provided along the bottom edge. This will work in conjunction with the vented front to pull in cold air and push it up through the case.

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Around the back, there is a conventional layout, motherboard I/O, and a fan at the top, with 120mm or 140mm installation possible. Eight PCIe slots fill out the mid-section.

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At the bottom, we find a power supply blanking plate that includes a power pass-through extension. If you remember, the accessory box included a power supply bracket. We will cover how you can install the power supply when we move to the interior.

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Both sides and the top panel feature tool-less removal and installation, with recesses provided to grip the panels.

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Underneath, the Antec FLUX Pro Noctua Edition includes a full-length, front-removable dust filter. The case feet provide around 20mm of clearance, and as a nice touch that probably won't ever be seen, brown non-slip pads are included to hint at the Noctua collaboration again. It's a nod to the attention to detail that Antec and Noctua have put into this edition of the case.

Inside the Antec FLUX Pro Noctua Edition

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As we move to the interior, the top features a removable fan and radiator mounting bracket, with capacity for a radiator up to 420mm. The bracket is held in place with a couple of screws on the front, allowing easy removal for fitting components outside the case. The I/O is also exposed here with the top panel removed.

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The front fan mount can accommodate another radiator, again up to 420mm, and this time the removable bracket can be adjusted vertically to direct airflow accordingly. The bracket features locating pins in five positions. At the bottom, you can see the access handle for the bottom dust mount.

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Taking a quick look at the tool-free front mesh panel, no additional dust filter is included, allowing air to pass freely into the case. The wood grain looks lovely here, with the Antec / Noctua branding.

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The 4mm tempered glass side panel includes a white Noctua logo in the bottom left corner, and with the glass removed, we can get inside the Antec FLUX pro Noctua Edition for a good look around.

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With the glass and basement cover removed, the first thing you notice is the Noctua-accented parts: grommets and the basement-area fan/radiator mount. There are no other changes from the original case; support for graphics cards up to 455mm, and coolers up to 190mm tall can be installed.

Unfortunately, there is still no BTF motherboard compatibility, but most end users will still be using standard layout motherboards. E-ATX (?285mm), ATX, Micro-ATX, and ITX boards are all compatible with the Antec FLUX Pro Noctua Edition. One thing I would have liked to see included is a GPU support bracket, but many cards now come with one in the box to prevent card sag. This isn't a cheap case, and as I have said many times now, a bracket inclusion is becoming more standard.

The top of the power supply basement can be used to install fans, or a radiator up to 360mm, while the basement itself provides another mounting option for up to a 240mm radiator. Water cooling is certainly an option in this case; there is plenty of room for a dual- or triple-radiator setup.

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Just reinstalling the bottom-vented panel for a minute; you can see the CPU and GPU temperature digital display included in this space. This feature requires installing the Antec iUnity software to get up and running.

Looking into the basement from the front, you can see the iShift logo. This is Antec's rotatable power supply mount, which uses the included pass-through cable. Standard mounting allows power supplies up to 470mm to be installed when the drive cage is removed, or 300mm when it is installed. If using a power supply rotated 90 degrees, the maximum length that can be installed drops to 180mm.

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At the top of the case, you can see two screws, one on each side, to remove the top panel for fan and radiator installation. There are good-sized cutouts for passing cables from the front to the back, and a large cutout for CPU cooler installation or replacement, while in the case.

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One cover plate is preinstalled on the bottom, and we will install two Noctua fans in the open spaces, ready for testing. This is a great implementation, as it offers so many cooling options, should you want to deviate from the standard setup. Once again, the entire bracket assembly is removable for external access and component installation.

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Exposing the rear, it's a really neatly presented case, with plenty of included tie-down points and Velcro ties. Noctua includes preinstalled fan extension cables, routed to where they're needed for quick fan installation and connection.

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The included Noctua NA-FH1 fan hub is prepopulated with the extension cables, and there are additional ports free to add more fans as needed. Nocuta themselves, through the reviewer guide notes, do not recommend adding fans, as this will increase noise levels. Obviously, more cooling performance will be achieved, but Noctua states that, as a standard setup, it will achieve a sweet spot between cooling performance and noise levels. The NA-FH1 is an eight-channel PWM fan hub that allows up to eight PWM fans to be run and controlled simultaneously via a single PWM motherboard fan header.

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Here you can see one of the fan extensions on top of the motherboard cutout, with the central cable channel to the left and additional Velcro tie-down points running up the right-hand side.

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Peering into the basement, a drive case is preinstalled to the left; this can be removed when not in use and replaced with the aforementioned 240mm radiator or fans. A total of 4 3.5" or 6 2.5" drives can be installed throughout the case.

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Two mounting sleds are included on the back left; they can be removed using the thumbscrews to access the preinstalled fan extension cables behind, which connect to the front case fans. The final fan, at the top, connects directly to the bub, so no extension is required.

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The final two drive mounts sit just below the motherboard cutout, this time purely for installing 2.5" drives.

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Finally, before I get a system into the case, the central channel includes a partitioned plastic guide for running cables from the power supply, a larger channel to the right for thicker cables such as the 24-pin cable, while I/O and smaller-gauge cables can be installed to the left.

Test System, Installation, and Finished Product

Before I put a system in, the first job is to mount all of the Noctua fans.

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Noctua states that the fans are not pre-mounted in the case to ensure maximum safety during transport and to offer the user flexibility to choose the desired setup. The fans can be mounted with the supplied self-tapping screws or the NA-AV4 anti-vibration silicone mounts. Finally, Noctua recommends using the silicone mounts to reduce structure-borne vibrations.

The supplied fans are slightly offset in speed and are labeled accordingly. This is to avoid periodic humming noises, so I need to alternate between PPA and PPB when placing fans of the same size next to each other in the case.

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Installing the six case fans only took around 20 minutes in total. I used the included vibration-damping fixings at the front, and standard screws for the rear and basement fans.

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Now that the fans are installed, I can get my test system in next. I attached the power supply using the iShift mounting system so that all the connectors were facing the rear. I just had to manage the extension cord a bit so it wouldn't get trapped, but it was easy.

Cable management and general installation around the back were completed with minimum fuss. I didn't encounter any issues other than initially forgetting to connect the USB cable for the temperature display. For testing, I usually only connect what is needed, so USB ports aren't generally considered; here, though, they form part of the case functionality.

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With the back complete, I hooked everything up around the front. While it's a fairly modest system, it looks good and is ready for testing. Given the size of the graphics card in use, you could remove the blanking plate on the left-hand side of the basement, move the fans over, and refit the cover to the right-hand side. This setup would be ideal for cards like we have here, with the default layout better for longer GPUs.

There is so much unused space within this case. After getting this built, I stared at it for a while and wondered what the case would look like in a white-and-brown version and with a full hard-line water-cooling setup in use. I don't know if the white/brown combo would be well received, but I do personally think it would look good. With the system now ready, and iUnity installed for the temperature display, let's get it tested.

The system I have built for testing includes an AMD Ryzen 5 9600X CPU, housed in an MSI B850 Tomahawk Max Wi-Fi Motherboard, paired with two sticks of 16GB Corsair Vengeance DDR5-6000 memory. Our CPU is kept cool using the be quiet! Dark Rock Elite. For storage, I am using a Corsair MP700 Elite 1TB NVMe M.2 drive. Finally, for graphics, I have an ASUS Prime RTX 4070 12 GB Super. Testing is completed with PBO enabled, AXMP1, and MSI Smart fan configuration.

All testing was completed using Aida64 Engineer's System Stability Test v7.65.7400 for 2 hours. Other software used was HWiNFO 64 v8.32-5870, TechPowerUp GPU-Z v2.68.0, and CPU-Z v2.150 x64.

Kris' Test System Specifications

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With six fans installed, the Antec FLUX Pro Noctua Edition offers positive pressure within the case. On the day of testing, the ambient temperature was 21 °C, and the test lasted over 2 hours. CPU temperatures peaked at 69.6 °C and averaged 66.7 °C. This places the Antec FLUX Pro Noctua Edition very close to the top of our testing chart, with ambient taken into account, only 2 °C separates the top 5 cases.

If we now look at GPU temperatures, a maximum of 65.7 °C was achieved, with an average of 62.1 °C. Even with the basement top fans in their default position, and not situated right underneath the graphics card, the Antec FLUX Pro Noctua Edition is king of the castle overall in all cases I have tested by over 1 °C.

Overall, it performs superbly, and I have nothing but praise for how this has been implemented, with the addition of the Noctua fans. I haven't got a standard FLUX Pro here to compare it with, so it may not be a huge leap over the standard Antec FLUX Pro, but the temperatures we have seen are certainly impressive.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to my final thoughts, I usually mumble on for a while, but here, there isn't too much to delve into that hasn't already been covered by Ryan on the initial review. Antec had already produced a case that provided excellent cooling performance, a built-in temperature monitor, ample storage capacity, wood accents, good build quality, and great value, given the included fans and hub.

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When starting this collaboration, Noctua already had a strong foundation, adding a sprinkling of simple aesthetic tweaks and some cooling upgrades, and it was destined to be a winner. Noctua has built its reputation on good cooling solutions, so it would have been difficult for them to mess this up.

Some people will still opt for the cheaper, standard Antec FLUX Pro, and there is certainly nothing wrong with that; it is a perfectly good chassis, and will suit a variety of use cases. Here, we have an alternative for those who want something just a little more refined and a bit of a different aesthetic, and I wouldn't be surprised to see more collaboration between Noctua and case manufacturers going forward.

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Despite the price increase, you are still getting a great deal with the included upgrades and the resulting excellent thermal performance. This is a case that, in either standard or Noctua-influenced form, is crying out for a high-end, hardline, water-cooled system to be installed, and I still think a white version of the Noctua model would look amazing. You can, of course, also settle with it as is, and it provides either an excellent air-cooled or AIO-based system.

I have racked my brain to find anything I don't like about the Antec FLUX Pro, and apart from the omission of BTF compatibility and a GPU bracket, there's nothing I can really pick out. This speaks volumes about Antec and how they went about designing this case, and having Noctua just tweak things slightly without going over the top adds a little bit of icing to the cake.