TT Show Episode 47 - Full Ray Tracing in Black Myth Wukong and Doom 2

Black Myth: Wukong is out in a few days, and to the developer's surprise, dropping a PC Benchmark Tool for the game, Jak and Kosta take a look at how it runs in 4K on a GeForce RTX 4090 and what the game's full ray tracing visuals (or path tracing) look like running on a GeForce RTX 4090.

Surprisingly, Black Myth: Wukong is not the only impressive piece of ray-tracing and PC graphics this week as a new mod for id Software's iconic shooter from 1994 has left the TT Show duo speechless. Doom II: Ray Traced is a remarkable version of the game that runs on the GZDOOM version, adding full path-traced lighting to deliver an incredible reimagining of one of the very first, first-person shooter games.

This week's episode also examines the latest controversies in the CPU world, from Intel finally releasing its new microcode update and fix to its partners that it says stops 13th and 14th Gen CPUs from crashing and getting damaged and a new vulnerability that is affecting hundreds of millions of AMD Ryzen and server CPUs.

In the world of GPUs, AMD could be ready to announce next-gen Radeon and RDNA 4 thanks to new details confirming that its partners are actively working on cards. Also, the company is set to hold some sort of event at Gamescom next week.

It could be bad news for those banking on Nintendo releasing the long-awaited Switch 2 in the first half of 2025, as new reports indicate that the announcement won't be happening until mid-2025 at the earliest. And keeping things in the world of Nintendo, Jak, and Kosta talk about images of a rare Nintendo Dolphin prototype that have surfaced - the project name for what ended up becoming the Nintendo GameCube.

All of this, and more, is in the latest episode of The TT Show.

