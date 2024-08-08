Intel's next-generation Arrow Lake desktop CPUs will draw 'at least' 100W less power

At a recent event in China, Intel confirmed that its next-gen Arrow Lake CPUs for desktop PCs will draw less power at higher frequencies.

Intel participated in a recent event in China with ASUS, where it discussed issues surrounding the current Raptor Lake generation of desktop CPUs and provided some new information on its next-gen Arrow Lake products, which will arrive later this year.

To get the current-gen stuff out of the way, Intel addressed the upcoming BIOS update for its 13th and 14th Gen Core CPUs, which will arrive in a matter of days. Designed to resolve stability issues and prevent damage to hardware, a representative from the company stated that the fix would not affect the K series' "turbo frequency" or overclocking capabilities.

For those who attribute Intel's recent CPU issues to models like the Cire i9 13900K being power-hungry and expecting the BIOS update to 'nerf' peak performance, this announcement does indicate that the problem isn't simply about the amount of power these CPUs draw. However, when discussing next-gen Arrow Lake, we learn these new CPUs will draw at least 100W less power when maintaining higher frequencies.

Arrow Lake performance details and specifics are still under wraps, but according to the presentation, people will be impressed by Intel's next-generation desktop CPUs. Still, for Intel, the only way is up when it comes to launching a new series of desktop CPUs. With at least 100W less power, stability should improve regardless of the underlying technology - especially when high voltage can be avoided.

Full details and specs on Arrow Lake are expected in September, so stay tuned. In the meantime, check out our coverage on Arrow Lake for more insider information, leaks, and speculation.

