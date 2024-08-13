Radeon 890M 'RDNA 3.5' iGPU bests GeForce GTX 1650 in gaming benchmarks

RDNA 3.5 mobile graphics delivering PlayStation 4 levels of performance is great to see, with the Radeon 890M outperforming the desktop GeForce GTX 1650.

The Radeon 890M GPU or 'RDNA 3.5' is the revamped and overhauled integrated graphics found in AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 mobile chip. YouTube outlet TechEpiphany has posted a new video showcasing Radeon 890M gaming benchmarks (captured via an ASUS Vivobook 16) in ten games, pitting it against NVIDIA's entry-level GeForce GTX 1650 desktop gaming GPU. And, impressively, it comes out on top.

God of War running on the Radeon 890M mobile graphics and the GeForce GTX 1650 desktop gaming GPU, image credit: YouTube/TechEpiphany.

Released in 2019, the GeForce GTX 1650 is an entry-level desktop 75W GPU introduced by NVIDIA that uses the first-generation 12nm Turing 'RTX' architecture without the dedicated AI or RT bits. Sure, it's now pretty old as a desktop gaming GPU, but it's still a viable card. It's great to see integrated graphics reach a point where you can play most games with decent performance and visual fidelity settings on a low-powered APU.

The ten titles include Devil May Cry 5, God of War, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Cyberpunk 2077, Resident Evil 6, RoboCop: Rogue City, The First Descendant, Forza Horizon 5, Tomb Raider (2013), and Shadow of The Tomb Raider.

Devil May Cry 5 running on the Radeon 890M mobile graphics and the GeForce GTX 1650 desktop gaming GPU, image credit: YouTube/TechEpiphany.

In Devil May Cry 5 (running at 1080p with High settings) and God of War (running at 1080p with Original settings), we see the Radeon 890M and GeForce GTX 1650 perform roughly the same, with either GPU pulling ahead or falling behind depending on the moment.

Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Radeon 890M mobile graphics and the GeForce GTX 1650 desktop gaming GPU, image credit: YouTube/TechEpiphany.

Switching to the original Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, running at 1080p with High settings, we see the Radeon 890M GPU pull ahead with a performance jump of around 16% compared to the GeForce GTX 1650. Impressive stuff, and this continues with Cyberpunk 2077 running at 1080p with Low settings - with the Radeon 890M delivering around 27% faster performance on average.

RoboCop: Rogue City running on the Radeon 890M mobile graphics and the GeForce GTX 1650 desktop gaming GPU, image credit: YouTube/TechEpiphany.

Resident Evil 6, running at 1080p with Max settings, hits around 140 to 150 FPS on both GPUs - which is expected for an older title. Switching to the modern Unreal Engine 5-powered RoboCop: Rogue City, running at 1080p with Low settings, the Radeon 890M is around 60% faster than the aging GeForce GTX GPU.

Forza Horizon 5 running on the Radeon 890M mobile graphics and the GeForce GTX 1650 desktop gaming GPU, image credit: YouTube/TechEpiphany.

It's a different story for The First Descendant, another Unreal Engine 5 game, which performs roughly the same in part or sees the Radeon 890M pull ahead by around 10% or so compared to the GeForce GTX 1650. Forza Horizon 5 is another win for the Radeon 890M, which delivers 30% faster performance than the GeForce GPU running at 1080p with High settings.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider running on the Radeon 890M mobile graphics and the GeForce GTX 1650 desktop gaming GPU, image credit: YouTube/TechEpiphany.

The final two games in the showdown are both Lara Croft adventures, with the GeForce GTX 1650 turning in a rare win when playing the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot at 1080p with Max settings. Switching to the more modern Shadow of the Tomb Raider, both cards deliver similar performances.

There are a few caveats, such as the Radeon 890M being a high-powered iGPU - the APU puls upwards of 60W of power during TechEpiphany's benchmarks. This means that you probably need to be plugged in at all times for this level of sustained performance.

Ultimately, seeing the impressive Radeon 890m GPU in action confirms that mobile GPU performance, as found in APUs, is now roughly on par with consoles like the PlayStation 4. And that's awesome.