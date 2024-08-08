AMD is hosting a mysterious Gamescom Event on August 23, is a new Radeon announcement coming?

AMD Gamescom Event is happening on August 23, will Team Red use this as an opportunity to announce or tease the next-generation of Radeon GPUs?

Gamescom is the largest gaming event and conference in the world. Each year, Germany hosts over 100,000 fans, enthusiasts, media, and industry people for a week of gaming-related announcements and celebrations. Last year, AMD was on hand to announce two brand-new GPUs: the Radeon RX 7800 XT and the Radeon RX 7700 XT.

ASUS and AMD's new limited-edition Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2-themed graphics card, image credit: ASUS.

Although AMD hasn't teased something similar for Gamecom 2024, a new post by ASUS announcing that it has created a new custom limited-edition Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2-themed graphics card that there's an 'AMD Gamescom Event on August 23.'

The announcement doesn't specify what Radeon GPU this new limited edition card will be, so we can only guess it will be a flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX. The teaser image does indicate that it will be based on the TUF Gaming design. As for AMD, hosting a 'Gamescom Event' does imply that the company has something to announce and that something could be new hardware from the Radeon team.

Although rumors are pointing to CES 2025 as the time and place for RDNA 4 to be revealed, hosting an event could mean we get a tease of what's coming with the next generation of Radeon graphics cards. With the recent launch of Zen 5 and the Ryzen 9000 Series of CPUs, AMD could also use the event as the right time to unveil the upcoming X3D variants as gaming-first CPUs.

If there's something big on the cards for AMD at Gamescom 2024, the company will probably follow last year's playbook where it began teasing its event a week before Gamescom. Personally, I think it's a little early for RDNA 4, but that would be massive news if AMD decided to lift the lid on its next generation of GPUs at the event. It'll probably end up covering a range of gaming-related things, from new studio partnerships to FSR updates and some hardware teases.

ASUS plans to showcase its Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2-themed graphics card at the ROG booth, where one lucky attendee will take one home.