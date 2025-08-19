Phantom Blade Zero could be the next Black Myth: Wukong-style breakout hit from China

TL;DR: Phantom Blade Zero, an action RPG from S-GAME, features fast-paced martial arts combat and stunning visuals powered by Unreal Engine 5, RTX ray tracing, and DLSS 4. Set to launch on PC and PlayStation 5, it promises cinematic lighting and smooth performance, with a release date announced later this year.

Described as an action role-playing game, Phantom Blade Zero comes from Chinese developer S-GAME, and it looks stunning in its latest RTX and DLSS 4-powered trailer. With fluid animation, fast-paced blade and martial-arts inspired combat, and a blend of regional myth, folklore, and history driving the unique visuals, this has every chance to become the next Black Myth: Wukong-style breakout hit when it launches.

Like Black Myth: Wukong, Phantom Blade Zero is set to launch on both PC and PlayStation 5. This new trailer showcases environments, characters, and action in the game's Pang Town region, recorded on PC with a PS5 DualSense controller. With cinematic lighting, depth of field effects, and more, the good news is that this Unreal Engine 5-powered title looks like it's already running pretty smoothly.

This trailer also showcases the game's ray-traced lighting for the first time, with ray-traced reflections, shadows, and ray-traced caustics that accurately replicate the way light distorts under water. These are similar to the ray-traced effects we saw in Black Myth: Wukong; however, the developer hasn't confirmed if the game is also set to receive a 'path tracing' or 'full ray tracing' mode.

Although there's no release date or window for this one, S-GAME has confirmed that it will announce the date sometime later this year. Phantom Blade Zero will debut on PC with the impressive ray-traced visuals we see in this extended gameplay trailer, alongside DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation support for GeForce RTX gamers. It joins several new 'RTX' games with ray-tracing or path-tracing announced at Gamescom 2025, which you can read about here.