Valve's next game hasn't even been announced and it already has over 18,000 concurrent players

Valve's next game is an Overwatch-style third-person hero shooter called Deadlock, and with players already jumping in it's a hit.

Valve has been running Closed Beta testing on its next game for months, and it is an Overwatch-style third-person hero shooter called Deadlock. In May, we got our first glimpse at the game and some of its characters, albeit low-quality footage.

Those playing early have undoubtedly digitally signed Non-Disclosure Agreements (NDA) with Valve; however, based on the latest SteamDB data on the game - it's on its way to becoming a massive hit.

Will it reach the same heights as Valve's Team Fortress 2, DOTA 2, and Counter-Strike 2? Time will tell, but with 18,254 peak concurrent players recorded overnight, it seems that those who have gained access to the game are enjoying it. Steam peak concurrent player counts are a good indicator of a multiplayer game's popularity and player retention. The data also shows Valve is potentially ramping up to an official release.

Deadlock has yet to be formally announced by Valve, but with close to 20,000 people playing the game simultaneously, it looks more like a server stress test than an early alpha designed to tweak the game's fundamental design. With the Deadlock player count exploding this week, perhaps Valve is set to announce the game at Gamescom - alongside an open beta.

According to sources, Deadlock is a 6v6 competitive shooter with a lane-based map design reminiscent of MOBAs like DOTA 2. With at least 19 playable characters, all with distinct playstyles and abilities, the odds are that it will be a free-to-play release with a similar monetization strategy as Valve's DOTA 2.

Ultimately, with this many people playing the game, it's only a matter of time before all is revealed.