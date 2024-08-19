Zotac launches custom Black Myth Wukong inspired GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER

Zotac Gaming is launching a custom limited edition version of its GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Trinity graphics card to celebrate the launch of Black Myth: Wukong, which is out this week. Per Videocardz.com, which broke the story and provided the images you see here, this custom GPU will be limited to the Chinese market - a shame.

2

GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Wukong Edition from Zotac, image credit: Videocardz/Zotac Gaming.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Zotact's Trinity design is an OC version of the GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER with a faster out-of-the-box boost clock of 2505 MHz compared to the default 2475 MHz. The GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER debuted earlier this year and includes 12GB of GDDR6X memory and a larger 7,168 CUDA Core count compared to the non-SUPER variant.

Our reviews show that it's enough to deliver a notable and impressive bump to 1440p gaming performance. With DLSS 3 and the latest RT hardware, this is the sort of GPU you'll need to play Black Myth: Wukon with its cutting-edge ray tracing effects and stunning character and world detail.

With three fans and a 2.5-slot design, this custom GPU includes a paint job featuring the game's Monkey King protagonist on the backplate. The Zotac GeForce RTX 4070 SUPER Wukong Edition looks excellent, and we wouldn't be surprised if Zotac or even NVIDIA decided to give a few of these away as part of a social media campaign.

There's no priding or availability for this one, so we can only assume that it will be a limited run for fans of the game that should be priced similarly to the Trinity edition cooler design and model it uses.