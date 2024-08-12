ASUS rolling out BIOS updates for Intel boards with new 'microcode', over 200 updated so far

ASUS issued 211 motherboard BIOS updates as soon as Intel's fix was made available, with the full official rollout commencing this week.

After issuing an official statement on the ongoing issues surrounding its 13th and 14th Gen CPUs, confirming that a 'microcode' update will "fix" the problem of potential hardware failure, instability, and degradation - many motherboard makers have begun rolling out new firmware with the '0x129 microcode' update as new beta BIOS releases.

With countless motherboards covering Intel's Socket 1700 Series of processors, including a wide range of Z790, B760, B660, Z690, W680, and other boards, ASUS has reached out to us to confirm that in addition to its comprehensive BETA rollout, the company is working hard to ensure that it provides timely UEFI BIOS updates to all affected customers.

ASUS has already updated around 211 different Intel motherboards from its wide range of ROG Maximus, ROG Strix, ProArt, TUF Gaming, Prime, EX, TX Gaming, and Pro lineups with beta BIOS release. ASUS notes that the best way to see if your Intel board has a '0x129 microcode' update available is to check the motherboard's support page.

Alternatively, users can check the My ASUS App for new UEFI BIOS releases and verify the current BIOS version installed using Armoury Crate 3 (or booting into the BIOS interface). "ASUS deeply cares about our customers' satisfaction, and we remain committed to providing the highest level of quality and service," ASUS's press release states. ASUS plans to roll out the formal releases and BIOS updates for all customers starting mid-August.

With hundreds of BIOS updates already available for ASUS boards, we expect the company to quickly unleash its massive wave of official BIOS updates. For a complete list of affected boards, head to the respective landing pages for ASUS Intel 700 Series Motherboards and ASUS Intel 600 Series Motherboards.