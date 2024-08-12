AMD's Radeon partners are all 'focused' on creating RDNA 4 graphics cards

It's great to hear that AMD's AIB partners are all in on next-gen Radeon, especially with the rumored reveal and launch happening at CES in January 2025.

Last week, we got word that AMD wasn't entirely done with the RDNA 3-powered Radeon 7000 Series of graphics cards, with the potential release of entry-level Radeon RX 7400 and Radeon RX 7300 GPUs set to compete with the likes of NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 3050. The news came from a reliable source. However, a follow-up report now states that AMD and its partners are all-in on RDNA 4.

This means Acer, ASUS, ASRock, Biostar, GIGABYTE, MSI, Powercolor, Sapphire, and XFX are developing and testing new Radeon RX 8000 Series GPUs. As spotted by Videocardz.com, Taiwanese outlet Benchlife notes that none of AMD's Radeon partners are working on entry-level RDNA 3 GPUs.

"Everyone is currently focused on the next generation of Radeon graphics cards based on the RDNA 4 GPU architecture," the Benchlife report reads.

The Radeon RX 7400 would have reportedly been a 150W GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 memory, and the Radeon RX 7300 would have been a 120W GPU with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. These are entry-level and unexciting specs, sure, but depending on the pricing, these could have been good options for budget builds.

As for RDNA 4, it's great to hear that AMD's AIB partners are all in on next-gen Radeon, especially with the rumored reveal and launch happening at CES in January 2025.

As for what to expect with the RDNA 4 GPUs, the current expectation is that AMD will launch with two mid-range models with overall performance similar to or slightly above the current Radeon RX 7900 XT (not quite as powerful as the flagship Radeon RX 7900 XTX), with ray-tracing performance getting a massive 2-3X boost thanks to brand-new architecture and RT hardware.