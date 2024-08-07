Major Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 leak traced back to jailbroken PS4s

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 multiplayer was uploaded to COD HQ in preparation for the open beta, but jailbroken PS4s accessed it and leaked it online.

If you had a live feed of Activision headquarters right now you would likely see the a red alarm siren continuously blasting and employees running around like headless chickens, as Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 gameplay has leaked ahead of the official release scheduled in just a couple weeks time.

The leaked content has already spread to numerous social media platforms, and Activision has responded by moving into high gear the number of issued DMCA takedown notices. Unfortunately for Activision, it appears its too late as the videos/images have already been saved and duplicated numerous times, which means the most the publisher can do is minimize the impact of the leaks.

So, what got leaked and how? It appears from reports the leak can be primarily traced back to an anonymous user who used a jailbroken PlayStation 4 to access the multiplayer beta of Black Ops 6 that was uploaded to COD HQ, the launcher that the last three Call of Duty games used.

It appears an update to COD HQ enabled PS4 users with jailbroken consoles access to the multiplayer, revealing gameplay videos, emotes, Sprays, create-a-class perks, critical gameplay games such as using players as human shields, weapons, and the new omnidirectional movement system. The leaks don't stop there, as it appears the entire Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 achievement list has been published online, along with the reworked Zombies mode, multiplayer maps, and more.

Jak joined the TweakTown team in 2017 and has since reviewed 100s of new tech products and kept us informed daily on the latest science, space, and artificial intelligence news. Jak's love for science, space, and technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

