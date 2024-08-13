Nintendo reveals Switch 2 release window to developers

Nintendo has reportedly revealed the Switch 2's expected release window to developers, indicating the system won't have a similarly timed launch as Switch.

Nintendo has reportedly told developers when they should expect the Switch 2 to release.

The next-gen Switch successor isn't coming in 2024, and may not be out until mid-2025 at the earliest. That's according to new reports from GamesIndustry.biz's Christopher Dring, who has been given a few clues on the system's launch by game developer sources.

This information lines up with previous rumblings about Nintendo's new Switch 2 system. In those previous reports, the DLSS-powered Switch 2 was pegged for a Q1 2025 launch, which runs from January - March 2025. But that timeline may have been adjusted if this newer report is accurate.

Here's what GI's Chris Dring said in the newest episode of the publication's Microcast:

"When Nintendo announced their financials, they said they were going to announce the new Switch in the next financial year, and they didn't say they were going to release it.

"In previous financial years when they have released a new console, they normally say they are going to release a new console. They did for the NX (Switch codename), and this time they haven't done that, they just said they were going to announce it, so that was a big, big clue.

"No developer that I have spoken to expects it to be launching in the financial year. In fact, they've been told not to expect it in the financial year.

"A bunch of people I spoke to hope it's out in April - May 2025, that it's out still early next year not late--I don't know if any of us wants a late launch for Switch 2 because A) we all want the new Nintendo console and everyone's excited for it, and B) we don't want that crunch of like GTA 6 and Switch on top of each other.

I just wanted to quickly address a conversation from a previous MicroCast.