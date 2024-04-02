TSMC to begin pilot program at its Arizona, USA fab plant for mass production by end of 2024

TSMC is "sprinting" to conduct a trial production of its first production line in mid-April at its new Arizona fabrication plant in the United States, where if these tests go well, mass production is expected at the Arizona plant by the end of the year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) said yesterday that its Arizona wafer fab plant is making good progress, as planned. The company is expected to hold a press conference on April 18 to provide more details on the exact progress of the Arizona plant.
The new US-based TSMC fab plant will begin mass-producing new 4nm process nodes in the first half of 2025 when the Arizona plant will be in full operation. The new Arizona lab will produce the same quality wafers as its bleeding-edge Taiwan-based facilities.
- Read more: TSMC executives outline how they'll get to a monster 1 trillion transistor GPU
- Read more: TSMC rumored to build new CoWoS advanced packaging facility in Japan
- Read more: TSMC plans huge recruitment drive with 6000 new jobs with higher salaries, job perks
It's expected to take over 6 months from trial production to mass production, with one month for verification, so if the first phase of the new fab plant goes well, it will help keep that timeline in place.
TSMC is in the news a lot, so if you would like to read more... we've got plenty of stories not just above, but also below:
- Read more: TSMC's foundry in the United States will begin trial production in Q1 2024
- Read more: TSMC boss confirms it will build 3nm chips at its Arizona, USA factory
- Read more: TSMC releases two new renderings of its Arizona, USA office building
- Read more: TSMC sets up Arizona, USA subsidiary with $3.5 billion in capital
- Read more: Taiwan says TSMC's engineers in the US are 'babies' for leaving Taiwan