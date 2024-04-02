TSMC to begin pilot program at its Arizona, USA fab plant for mass production by end of 2024

TSMC's new Arizona plant in the United States heads into trial production of its first production line in mid-April, mass production by end of the year.

TSMC is "sprinting" to conduct a trial production of its first production line in mid-April at its new Arizona fabrication plant in the United States, where if these tests go well, mass production is expected at the Arizona plant by the end of the year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) said yesterday that its Arizona wafer fab plant is making good progress, as planned. The company is expected to hold a press conference on April 18 to provide more details on the exact progress of the Arizona plant.

The new US-based TSMC fab plant will begin mass-producing new 4nm process nodes in the first half of 2025 when the Arizona plant will be in full operation. The new Arizona lab will produce the same quality wafers as its bleeding-edge Taiwan-based facilities.

It's expected to take over 6 months from trial production to mass production, with one month for verification, so if the first phase of the new fab plant goes well, it will help keep that timeline in place.

