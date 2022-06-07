All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsRAMStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090 TiRTX 4090Diablo 2GTA 6Halo InfiniteElon MuskRTX 3080HDMI 2.1

TSMC releases two new renderings of its Arizona, USA office building

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) releases two new renderings of what its new Arizona, USA facility will look like.

@anthony256
Published Tue, Jun 7 2022 9:00 PM CDT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

TSMC has released two new renderings of its new office building in Phoenix, Arizona, USA -- which is still under construction -- but check it out:

TSMC releases two new renderings of its Arizona, USA office building 03 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) is still building the chip-making facility on a large 1129 acres of land, with an even larger $12 billion investment. TSMC's new facility is near Interstate 17 and Loop 303, which the Taiwanese giant purchased back in December 2020.

According to TSMC representatives, the new facility in Arizona should be operational by 2024. According to AZcentral: "Structural construction of the fabrication facility, called the fab, is nearing completion, and the office building has about half of its glasswork completed. As of June, there are 38 cranes working on the massive site".

TSMC is reportedly training around 500 employees from Arizona, over in Taiwan right now where TSMC has its feet firmly planted. But in 2023, TSMC is expected to have over 2000 people working in the Arizona plant.

TSMC releases two new renderings of its Arizona, USA office building 04 | TweakTown.com

Another positive for the US is that the existing semiconductor industry in Arizona has pulled the attention of other semiconductor industry companies to focus on Arizona, ever since TSMC announced its plans for the plant in Arizona. You can read more about that here.

Buy at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X 16-core, 32-Thread Unlocked Desktop Processor

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$547.99
$540.11$548.00$549.00
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 6/7/2022 at 9:00 pm CDT - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:azcentral.com

Anthony joined the TweakTown team in 2010 and has since reviewed 100s of graphics cards. Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2022. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.